Drew Carlson and other representatives from the Rochester Vipers, a team in the United States Premier Hockey League, believed they were walking into the Rochester Recreation Center Jan. 3 for a quick check in on Pepe Headlee.
Headlee was a senior for Rochester John Marshall who had also been playing throughout the year for the Vipers, but as the game progressed, Carlson began to scribble down notes on a player from the opposite team — Northfield's Garrett Sawyer.
Northfield eventually won that game 3-0, with Sawyer picking up an assist on the final goal and inspiring Carlson to give Northfield coach Mike Luckraft a call for more information. After a few more instances of scouting Sawyer, and a months-long recruiting pitch, the 2019 Northfield High School graduate will play this year for the Vipers, who start their season at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
"He sees the ice really well," Carlson said. "Both of our coaches on staff are pretty offensive-minded and were both forwards, so we both saw him see the ice pretty well and play with others, and then obviously he has the ability to drop the shoulder and take the puck to the net. Especially for his size, he's pretty quick. He can get to the net, he can get to dirty areas. He's kind of got the best of both worlds on the offensive side."
What was immediately apparent to Carlson was Sawyer's size, which is right around 6 feet 5 inches. Quickly, though, Sawyer's pure offensive ability flooded Carlson's head. That continued after the high school season at the Ted Brill Great 8 Showcase — a collection of some of the top high school seniors in the state of Minnesota.
Once Sawyer decided he wanted to spend his time after high school pursuing a career in hockey, he was presented with an immediate decision. The Vipers had clearly voiced their interests, but so had the Willmar Warhawks, a team in the NA3HL, which is considered a Tier III league along with the USPHL.
Ultimately, the opportunities beyond this year led Sawyer to Rochester.
"More kids have moved up leagues from USPHL and moved straight to college from USPHL," Sawyer said. "That was a big contributor to my decision."
That's especially true for the Vipers, who, despite preparing for only their second year as a franchise, have started to develop a reputation for player development and placing a priority on advancing those on their roster up the rungs of junior hockey.
In Sawyer's case, Carlson said he's already been in contact with the coaching staff of the St. Cloud Blizzard, a team in the North American Hockey League (Tier II) about the different ways Sawyer could find himself on their roster for next season.
"Some teams want to win their division, some teams want to win their conference and some teams want to advance players to the next level and get them prepared for the next tier and college," Carlson said. "We stress (advancement)."
For Sawyer, he's been told that upward trajectory centers around his skating ability, which he's been sharpening throughout the summer. That work will extend through his season with the Vipers, as beefing up what coaches have identified as the strengths of his game — speed, playmaking ability and a powerful shot.
More important to the Vipers than game-to-game results, Carlson said, is that player improvement and the construction of Rochester's three pillars — on-ice development, human-being development and physical fitness. Growth in those three areas, Carlson believes, can propel a player up the developmental ladder.
"They have a chance to play in the North American League if they get on a developmental path and they patch the holes in their game," Carlson said. "We take the approach where if they're close like Garrett, we'll talk to the coaches in St. Cloud, we'll talk to the coaches if he went to other North American League tryouts and I'll find out their thoughts and why his game doesn't translate to the North American League right now and what he needs to work on."