Game: Rochester Mayo (2-5) at Northfield (6-2), 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Northfield Ice Arena.
Last year: Mayo turned in one of the most respectable Big 9 results against Northfield a year ago in a 2-0 defeat, before the Raiders crushed the Spartans 11-0 in the rematch.
Recent results: Northfield suffered its only two losses of the season back-to-back with a 3-2 defeat at St. Cloud on Nov. 29 and a 5-3 defeat at Warroad on Saturday, while Rochester Mayo topped Rochester Century 7-2 on Saturday.
1. The explanation for the two contrasting scores from last year’s series realistically comes down to one player: Makayla Pahl. Pahl was the goalie for the Spartans last year, and was one of if not the best in the state. In the 2-0 loss, she made an eye-popping 61 saves, while her counterpart, Rachel Bielenberg, only needed to make five saves to record the shutout. Pahl then didn’t play in the rematch, allowing Northfield to score 11 goals on 37 shots. Pahl was a senior last year and is now playing at the University of Minnesota, and her replacements, Abbie Jacobsen and Chloe Ruprecht, have combined to allow an average of 4.86 goals a game while facing 34.5 shots a contest.
2. Possibly because both teams are typically still feeling each other out, the first periods of Northfield games have typically been without much action. Entering Tuesday's 7-1 win at Rochester Century, the Raiders were outscoring opponents 8-2 in first periods, while that number jumps to 14-5 in second periods before tightening up to 7-5 in third periods. That number shifted some after Tuesday's game, in which Northfield jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first period.
3. Jessica Boland has heated up in a big way for Northfield, with the junior forward extending her point streak to seven to start the season. She’s also scored in five of the last six games, with the exception being the 4-1 win against Red Wing in which she dished out a pair of assists and her linemate, freshman Ava Stanchina, notched a hat trick. Recently, Boland scored twice and recorded an assist to help in the Raider scoring in the 5-3 loss against Warroad. Through eight games, Boland has scored 10 goals and dished out six assists for a team-high 16 points.