A monster six-point performance from Spencer Klotz powered the Northfield boys hockey team to a 7-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Winona.

Klotz scored twice and dished out four assists. He scored the first goal 1 minute, 56 seconds into the first period to provide the Raiders a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. He assisted on both of Kamden Kaiser's goals in the second period that pushed Northfield's lead to 3-0 after the first 34 minutes.

The Raiders then scored four times in the third period to put the game fully out of reach, with tallies from Klotz, two from Cayden Monson and one from Ty Frank.

Monson and Luke Johnson both finished with a pair of assists, while Mike Fossum, Cullen Merritt, Kaiser and Andrew Winter all tallied one assist.

Northfield outshot Winona 58-24, with Keaton Walock recording a shutout in net. 

