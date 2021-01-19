The Northfield boys swimming and diving team started its season Tuesday night with a tight 96-87 victory against Rochester Century that required the Gators to not exhibition any of the 12 events.
Last season, the Panthers won the Big 9 Conference and placed second at the Section 1AA meet and brought back senior Owen Nord and sophomore Jack Homme, both of which earned All-American designation as part of last season's 400-yard freestyle relay.
Despite that top end speed, Northfield was able to win six of the 12 events and used its depth to pick up enough points to knock off the defending conference champions.
Senior Ryan Malecha sped to first in the 100-yard backstroke, senior Nick Borene won the 1-meter diving competition, freshman Jens Kasten cruised to first in the 100 breaststroke, senior Erik Larson claimed individual titles in both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and also joined with Kasten, Malecha and Owen Lehmkuhl to win the 200 medley relay.
Malecha and Lehmkuhl also finished second and third in the 100 butterfly, seventh grader Will Redetzke powered to second in the 500 freestyle, and sophomore Luke Redetzke and junior Franklin Hartwell finished second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke behind Kasten in first.
Northfield will be back in the pool Thursday for a virtual meet against Red Wing.