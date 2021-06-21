Before her third throw, Northfield junior Shelby Svien needed to calm down.
Her first two attempts in the discus throw at Saturday's Class AA state championships at St. Michael-Albertville High School sailed out of bounds, and neither were close to her best. Her form was off. Her timing was out of whack.
With two throws remaining at her first state appearance, Svien needed to calm down.
"When I was fouling those throws, it was because I was just really nervous and jacked up with adrenaline," Svien said. "I wasn’t ready to go and was just going way too quickly, so I was just thinking, ‘Slow down, take a deep breath and get a nice one off.’”
After those deep breaths, a couple prayers and a few glances toward her family members in attendance, Svien launched her third throw 126 feet, 11 inches. Most importantly, she kept her limbs inside the throwing ring and the disc inside the white lines.
That heave was good enough to help her finish in third place, but shortly after stepping off the podium Saturday, Svien was already thinking about moving up a step or two.
“I’m really excited I got as far as I did, but I know I can hit the throw to win that competition," Svien said. "I’m ready to come back strong next year already.”
Rosemount sophomore Jordan Hecht won with a throw of 134 feet, 11 inches, while Champlin Park junior Adison Kapitzke was close behind in second at 134 feet, 9 inches. Both of Hecht's and Kapitzke's top throws came on their third attempts as well.
“I think they were feeling that, too," Svien said. "Warmups went so well for everybody, and then once we got into the competition, a lot of good throws were fouled.”
Saturday was undoubtedly the largest meet Svien has competed in, she said. Even while watching the first flight of throwers, her heart rate was pumping and her adrenaline was flowing in anticipation for her turn in the throwing circle.
"It was really exciting, but very nerve racking,” Svien said.
Eventually, though, she calmed down enough to vault herself into third place. That she was able to place that high while not performing at her peak is proof of what she might be capable of in future seasons.
Her third-place finish also stretched Northfield's streak to three straight state championships in which a Raider thrower has finished on the state podium. In 2018, Annalee Olson-Sola and Emma Roethler finished fourth and sixth in the discus throw, while Olson-Sola also grabbed eighth in the shot put.
In 2019, Roethler claimed sixth in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
So, in addition to rising up the podium, Svien also has eyes on the school record in the discus, which Olson Sola and Roethler traded back and forth in 2018 before Olson Sola eventually grabbed control at 136 feet, 2 inches.
I’m going after the school record," Svien said, "which Annalee and Emma just broke one after another, so I just want to create a legacy for the younger freshmen and sophomore throwers that we had on the team this year.”