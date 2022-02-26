nfld girls hockey By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Northfield senior Maggie Malecha makes a save during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield freshman fights for control of the puck during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield junior Lucy Boland controls the puck during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Mia Miller cuts toward the net during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Keira Hauskins prepares to shoot the puck during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield sophomore Grace McCoshen prepares to shoot during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Emily Beaham controls the puck during Friday's 4-1 loss against Burnsville at TRIA Rink in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield sophomore Ayla Puppe evades a Burnsville defender during Friday's 4-1 loss at TRIA Rink in St. Paul in the Class AA state tournament. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "It's bittersweet. It's amazing how far we got, but I'm sad to see it end. We have a great team so I'm excited to see how next year goes.""It was a really good game. I just think we struggled getting shots off.""I've looked up to Cam since I got here. Maggie, she's a tremendous goalie and Cam is an amazing D, so they're huge losses.""We don't graduate any forwards, so we're all going to grow. It's exciting to see what next year will bring us." Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cam Maggie Sport Team Hockey Girl Game Goalie Michael Hughes Regional Sports Editor for APG Southern Minnesota. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Dancer, pilates instructor and St. Olaf graduate opens downtown movement studio County approves solar fields near Northfield Christopher Fink Raiders enjoy Xcel spotlight, grateful for state opportunity Malecha leads underdog Raiders into Class AA state tournament Upcoming Events Feb 28 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Feb 28, 2022 Mar 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 4 Unity on Division Fri, Mar 4, 2022 Mar 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Mar 5, 2022 Submit an Event