Games: Northfield (4-10, 3-7) at Red Wing (2-13, 1-10), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Red Wing High School; Owatonna (5-7, 4-5) at Northfield (4-10, 3-7), 3 p.m., Saturday, Northfield High School.
Recent results: Northfield fought past Faribualt 67-60 back on Jan. 14 before falling 49-42 at Winona on Monday. Red Wing is in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, most recently extended by double-digit losses against Winona and Rochester Century, before a three-point defeat Tuesday against Mankato West. Owatonna, meanwhile, lost 53-50 against Rochester John Marshall last week before blitzing New Prague 71-49 on Tuesday night.
Last year: The Raiders split a pair of regular-season games against the Winhawks before edging them in the Section 1AAA semifinals, while they swept the Huskies a year ago.
1. Lately, 3-point shooting has seemed to dictate results for Northfield. In the last five games, the Raiders have gone 2-3. In the two wins, Northfield has combined to shoot 11 of 32 (34.4%) from behind the arc, while in the three losses its struggled by making only nine of its 45 attempts, which translates to a 20% clip. The Raiders don't need to shoot lights out from outside, but if they can convert on at least 30% of their 3-point opportunities it's given them a chance to win lately.
2. When boiling down Red Wing's season, and the differences between its successes and struggles, it boils down to defense. In the 12 losses this year, the Wingers have surrendered more than 70 points in all but two, the exceptions being a 52-54 loss against Albert Lea and Tuesday's 60-57 loss against Mankato West. That stretch includes a 79-65 defeat against Northfield back on Dec. 6. In the two wins, though, Red Wing has been much more effective on the defensive end, first in a 63-36 win against Faribault on Dec. 10 and then in a 78-60 win Dec. 19 against South St. Paul, which is 11-4 this season.
3. Owatonna may tilt toward the younger and inexperienced side, but that doesn't eliminate its talent. Led by a pair of sophomores offensively, the Huskies have beaten who they've needed to beat (Faribault, Red Wing, Albert Lea, Winona and New Prague), while also hanging with some of the Big 9 Conference's elite (a 100-84 loss against Rochester Mayo and the three-point defeat to Rochester John Marshall). There's been growing pains with lopsided setbacks against Austin, Mankato East and Rochester Century, but the sophomore duo of guard Brayden Williams and forward Evan Dushek are leading the team in scoring, with Dushek's average at about 20 points a contest. In the loss against Rochester Mayo, Dushek racked up 37 points, while Williams compiled 28.