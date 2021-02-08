A hot-shooting and hard-defending first half provided the base for what turned into a 65-29 victory Friday night against Winona at Northfield High School.
The Raiders led 38-13 after the first 18-minute session, and finished the game shooting 42.9% from the field despite only making 2 of 10 3-pointers.
Senior Annika Richardson poured in 20 points and senior Emma Hodapp piled up 16, but no other Northfield player reached double digits as 10 different players scored and no one played more than 25 minutes.
Richardson also hauled in 10 rebounds and Hodapp swallowed seven, as did sophomore Ryann Eddy.
Senior Emma Rasmussen mixed six points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while junior Samantha Ims combined seven points with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
The Raiders forced 25 turnovers and converted those Winhawk giveaways into 22 points, in addition to winning the rebounding battle 38-18.
Northfield is back in action Tuesday night at Mankato East.