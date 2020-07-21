Ross Beumer needed a change.
Entering the summer of 2019, Beumer decided he would not be returning to play for the Minnesota Baseball Association's Northfield Knights that season.
Instead, he suited up last summer for the Lonsdale Aces — a team that offered more steady playing time at his preferred position in the outfield.
"That definitely helps, especially for college," Beumer said. "I do zero pitching when I go to college. I needed to find a better fit for me so I could better myself for the college season and play more outfield and get more consistent at-bats."
For Northfield, Beumer's most valuable role came on the mound. Offensively, the Knights were already a juggernaut that could pile up runs across the state. What they needed to take the next step in the state tournament the past few years was more consistent pitching behind their ace, Jake Mathison.
Beumer was the No. 2 starter for Northfield High School in his senior season in 2017, so the left-hander stepped in and operated as part of Northfield's second group of pitchers. The problem for Beumer, however, was the inconsistent at-bats week-to-week on top of his decreasing ability on the mound, since he plays solely as an outfielder at Bethany Lutheran College, a Division III program in Mankato.
Once he decided to play elsewhere in 2019, Lonsdale was an easy choice when the opportunity for offensive playing time was added to his history with the team.
"My grandparents live in Lonsdale, so I kind of grew up going to Aces games," Beumer said. "I like the atmosphere Lonsdale has there. It's a lot of fan support, town support and they all get behind you and come to games. Another thing that led me there was the guys there. They're always open and always super supportive, and they're all close to my age, too, so that's nice to have that as well."
This season with the Aces, Beumer is crushing the ball with a .368 average, .455 on-base percentage and a .737 slugging percentage to go with two doubles, a triple and a home run in 22 plate appearances — the most on the team. On the occasions he has pitched, Beumer has totaled three scoreless innings with six strikeouts, one hit and no walks.
That has helped the Aces garner a 4-2 record in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League and has the team vying for their first potential berth in the Class C state tournament since 2012 after falling a game short last year.
Beumer is not the only NHS product to venture outside Northfield and Dundas to play amateur baseball in the summer. Joey Glampe and Simon Dickerson, a pair of 2020 NHS graduates, are both playing this season for the Elko Express, which is 8-4 and second in Section 1B.
Glampe and Dickerson both play baseball for HTP Sports Academy in Apple Valley. Their coach at HTP, Dylan Thomas, plays for Elko.
"I played like two games for them (last year) and he asked me again if I wanted to play this year," Glampe said.
"It's been a great experience," he added. "I'm seeing a lot of college level pitching, where normally if I had played legion, I don't know if I would have seen that level of pitching. It's been a really great experience to get prepared to play at St. Olaf."
Glampe said he received an offer to play for Northfield this summer, but it came after he had already committed to play for Elko. This season, Glampe pinch hit and was hit by a pitch in a 15-9 loss against Northfield on July 1, and started at third base and played the whole game in a 4-3 loss at Dundas.
Full statistics for the Express are unavailable online, but Glampe said whenever his work schedule allows him to go to games, he usually plays even if it's just a pinch hit appearance.
The St. Benedict Saints, meanwhile, feature a number of Northfield natives with Zach Bakko, Sam Bakko, Alex Donkers, Carter Hodapp and Joe Pesta all on this year's roster. Those five equal the five players from the Dundas Dukes who were raised in the Northfield area.
The Knights still feature a roster that is primarily filled with players who rose through the Northfield Youth Baseball Association and Northfield High School, but the only graduate of the last four years on the roster is Luke Johnson, a pitcher who graduated from NHS in 2019.