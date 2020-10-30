ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL 21, NORTHFIELD 14

JM  7  8  0  6  —  21

N   7  7  0  0  —  14

First quarter

N (9:13) — Cole Stanchina 1-yard rush, Charlie Pratt kick, 7-0.

JM (1:11) — Cole Peterson 1-yard rush, Parker Navitsky kick, 7-7.

Second quarter

N (0:32.5) — Stanchina 16-yard pass to Ethan Lanthier, Pratt kick, 14-7.

JM (0:00) — Peterson 20-yard pass to Navitsky, Peterson rush good, 15-14.

Fourth quarter

JM (2:06) — Navitsky 5-yard rush, Navitsky rush no good, 21-14.

Individual statistics

Passing: (N) Stanchina 7-20, 78 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Lanthier 0-1, 0 yards; (JM) Peterson 8-23, 120 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing: (N) Josh Johnson 8-54; Stanchina 10-31, 1 TD; Blake Mellgren 9-29; (JM) Nate Swanson 18-66; Navitsky 11-50, 1 TD; Peterson 19-29, 1 TD; Jack Ward 4-17.

Receiving: (N) Lanthier 3-43, 1 TD; Kip Schetnan 2-18; Porter Adams 2-17; Navitsky 3-65, 1 TD; Ward 2-39; Michael Diep 1-21; Michael Nicometo 1-0; Peterson 1 (-5).

