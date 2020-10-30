Editor's Note: This story will be updated Saturday.
PHOTOS: Northfield football comes up short against Rochester John Marshall
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL 21, NORTHFIELD 14
JM 7 8 0 6 — 21
N 7 7 0 0 — 14
First quarter
N (9:13) — Cole Stanchina 1-yard rush, Charlie Pratt kick, 7-0.
JM (1:11) — Cole Peterson 1-yard rush, Parker Navitsky kick, 7-7.
Second quarter
N (0:32.5) — Stanchina 16-yard pass to Ethan Lanthier, Pratt kick, 14-7.
JM (0:00) — Peterson 20-yard pass to Navitsky, Peterson rush good, 15-14.
Fourth quarter
JM (2:06) — Navitsky 5-yard rush, Navitsky rush no good, 21-14.
Individual statistics
Passing: (N) Stanchina 7-20, 78 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; Lanthier 0-1, 0 yards; (JM) Peterson 8-23, 120 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing: (N) Josh Johnson 8-54; Stanchina 10-31, 1 TD; Blake Mellgren 9-29; (JM) Nate Swanson 18-66; Navitsky 11-50, 1 TD; Peterson 19-29, 1 TD; Jack Ward 4-17.
Receiving: (N) Lanthier 3-43, 1 TD; Kip Schetnan 2-18; Porter Adams 2-17; Navitsky 3-65, 1 TD; Ward 2-39; Michael Diep 1-21; Michael Nicometo 1-0; Peterson 1 (-5).
Tags
Michael Hughes
Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
During a record-breaking year for early voting in Minnesota, Thursday’s appellate court decision to segregate absentee ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day is weighing heavy on the minds of local election officials. Read more
This year, the Rice Soil & Water Conservation District has three supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which takes place Tuesday. Read more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31