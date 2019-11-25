With All-Americans Amanda Mosborg and Clara Mayfield leading the way, the No. 6-ranked Carleton College women's cross country team captured fifth place at the 2019 NCAA Championships. That matches the program's best-ever result at nationals and marks the 11th time a Carleton team in any sport has notched a top-5 finish at the NCAA Championships.
Mosborg and Mayfield become the 11th and 12th All-Americans in team history. This is the third time (also 1987 and 2009) that the Knights have had two All-Americans in the same season.
"Wow! I could not asked more of the team," said Carleton head coach Donna Ricks. "They gave everything they had, every step of the way. I am so proud of them. This team has demonstrated its strength all season and has consistently performed at a high level.
"We had an amazing core of athletes that blended well together. They truly are great teammates and great friends. This was a memorable season. Our seniors did an amazing job leading the whole season. Their attitudes and insight to being varsity athletes have greatly assisted all of the women on the team. I am grateful for their leadership.
"Our two All-Americans, Amanda and Clara, worked side-by-side all season. It demonstrates that good training partners are key. Just like the strength of our pack, working together really strengthened their racing all season."
Mosborg ran among the lead chase pack throughout the race before posting a time of 21:39.9 to finish 13th in the field of 280 runners.
Mayfield was 65th after the first kilometer but moved up 34 spots by the race's midpoint. She held steady in that range over the remainder of the day, ultimately placing 30th with a time of 22:04.4.
Also grabbing All-American honors in the women's race was senior Bryony Hawgood, who placed 28th.
In her final collegiate race, Hawgood crossed the line in 22:03.0 to become St. Olaf's first All-America honoree since Piper Bain's 19th-place finish in 2015. Hawgood's 28th-place finish came in a field of 277 runners after the senior earned an at-large berth into the national meet.
Hawgood was competing at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships for the fourth year in a row. Competing as an individual, she placed 82nd last season as a junior after placing 70th in 2017 and 227th in 2016 as a member of St. Olaf's national-qualifying teams.
The Carleton women should be position for another solid showing in 2020, as the Knights had only one senior among the scorers on this year's team entry to the NCAA Championships.
The Carleton men had a strong day in Louisville as well with an 11th-place finish, while Matt Wilkinson Jr. finished second individually and Lucas Mueller finished 29th individually. These were the 26th and 27th All-America performances in program history.
This was Carleton's fifth trip to the national meet over the last seven years, and the Knights were ranked No. 13 in the USTFCCCA national poll heading into the championships.
Wilkinson ran with the race leaders off the start line and moved to the front of the pack by the 3K mark. He was 0.2 second behind eventual race winner Patrick Watson of Stevenson University at the mid-point of the race and held that position over the final four kilometers. Wilkinson crossed the line with a time of 24:19.6 as he posted the best individual finish by a Knight since Dale Kramer won the second of his two national titles in 1977.
Mueller posted a time of 24:52.6 and finished 29th out of 280 racers in the field. He was back in 147th after the first 1,000 meters but improved 78 spots to 68th place by the three-kilometer mark. Mueller improved 18 more spots over the next kilometer and increased his standing yet another 28 spots over the final 1,500 meters of the race.
With one senior on this year's team entry to the NCAA Championships, Carleton is poised for another solid showing in 2020.
The St. Olaf men were led to a 25th-place finish by senior Elliot Kadrofske finishing 97th individually.
Kadrofske posted a career-best time of 25:26.5 and had his best national meet finish of his career, after placing 141st in 2018.
This was St. Olaf's 16th appearance in the NCAA Championships, and 10th appearance throughout the last 12 seasons, most recently finishing 23rd in 2018.