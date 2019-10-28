The St. Olaf College football team led fourth-ranked Saint John's University, 17-13, early in the second quarter before the Johnnies pulled away in the second half for a 54-17 victory on Saturday afternoon at Klein Field at Manitou.
St. Olaf (5-2, 3-2 MIAC) trailed 13-3 after the first quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the span of 14 seconds early in the second to take a 17-13 lead. Saint John's (7-0, 6-0 MIAC), however, grabbed a 20-17 lead at the half and scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to remain unbeaten.
Jackson Erdmann, last season's D3football.com National Offensive Player of the Year, was 25-for-36 for 496 yards and four touchdowns for the Johnnies, throwing touchdowns to four different receivers in the win. Kai Barber ran for two touchdowns and caught another, as he was one of four Johnnies with at least 94 receiving yards in the game.
Sophomore Lars Prestemon, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, accounted for both of St. Olaf's touchdowns in the loss, throwing for 199 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for another score. Prestemon's passing touchdown was a 40-yard strike to senior Gonzalo Pirela that put the Oles ahead, 17-13.
Prestemon's favorite target in the game was sophomore tight end Isaac Coutier, who caught six passes for 84 yards. Sophomore Gabe Alada had three receptions for 67 yards for the Oles.
After Barber got the scoring started on a six-yard touchdown run with 8:31 to go in the first quarter for Saint John's, Ethan March connected on a 35-yard field goal, his seventh of the season, with 1:07 left in the quarter to make it a 7-3 game. On the next play from scrimmage, Erdmann hit Barber for an 88-yard touchdown to give the Johnnies a 13-3 lead after one quarter.
St. Olaf got the ball right back and marched 75 yards in eight plays, scoring on a four-yard run by Prestemon after the sophomore completed passes of 15 and 20 yards to Coutier and 37 yards to Alada on the drive. Prestemon's rushing touchdown was his second of the season and cut the Saint John's lead to 13-10.
On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore Brandon Foster, another 2018 NHS graduate, jarred the ball loose and first year Kris Kurtz recovered, giving the Oles the ball at the Saint John's 40-yard line. On the next play, Prestemon found Alada in behind the Johnnies' secondary on a flea flicker for a 40-yard touchdown that put St. Olaf ahead, 17-13, with 11:58 left in the half.
Saint John's responded with a 13-play, 74-yard drive that took just over five minutes to take the lead back. Erdmann either threw or rushed for 65 of the 74 yards on the drive before Barber found the end zone from nine yards out for his third touchdown of the half.
Saint John's totaled 749 yards of offense in the win while averaging 11.0 yards per play. St. Olaf's 17 points were its most against the Johnnies since a 38-35 victory in Collegeville on Sept. 29, 2012.
The Oles host nationally-ranked St. Thomas on Senior Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1:10 p.m.
Carleton falls to Tommies
The Carleton College football team built an early lead and hung around for the first half before No. 18 University of St. Thomas used its run game to pull away in the second half en route to a 63-15 decision.
Carleton (4-4, 2-4 MIAC) led 6-0 until late in the first quarter and pulled to within 14-9 at the break after Trent Ramirez drilled a school-record 48-yard field goal with 0:01 left in the first half.
After the Carleton defense limited the St. Thomas (5-2, 4-1 MIAC) offensive attack to points on only two of eight possessions during the first half, the Tommies used their power running attack to take over after intermission, reaching the end zone on the first seven drives of the second half.
The Knights got off to an ideal start, as receiver Bert Bean opened the scoring by pulling in a 15-yard touchdown on the Carleton's second possession. Quarterback Jonathan Singleton avoided trouble on the scoring play, splitting two St. Thomas defenders in the backfield before finding Bean running along the back of the end zone for the score. Bean finished the day with a season-best seven catches for a career-high 53 yards. Singleton, coming off a career-best performance against Augsburg, accounted for all of the drive's 70 yards, completing 6 of 8 passes for 44 yards and scrambling for 26.
The Tommies responded with a 59-yard scoring drive on their next possession. After setting his team up with a 36-yard rush, running back Josh Parks drove it in from three yards out to give St. Thomas a 7-6 lead.
The visitors extended their lead midway through the second quarter, as a 50-yard reception by Grant Slavik led to a two-yard Stephen Wagner touchdown plunge. The visitors were held scoreless for the remainder of the half, however, due in part to a Slavik fumble in Carleton territory that was forced by the Knights' safety Travis Brown.
It appeared as if St. Thomas had further opened up the game just before halftime, but a 91-yard Parks' touchdown run was called back due to a penalty. The drive instead ended with the visitors failing to pick up a first down. Carleton quickly seized advantage of the shift in momentum, as its ensuing drive resulted in the decision to let Ramirez attempt a 48-yard field goal on second down in the closing seconds of the half.
That kick cleared the crossbar and eclipsed the previous team record, a 47-yarder by Pat Berry at Colorado College on Nov. 15, 2003.
After intermission, St. Thomas turned a swing pass into a 75-yard catch and run by Parks for his second touchdown of the afternoon. Parks added two more touchdown runs before the end of the third quarter and finished the game with 255 yards of total offense (180 rushing, 75 receiving) with four total touchdowns.
Carleton closed to within 35-15 with a nine-play, 59-yard scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. On the play after defensive pass interference was called on St. Thomas in the end zone, Singleton rolled to his right and found a sliding Emanual Williams (Sr./ Lovelady, Texas/Lovelady) for a 2-yard touchdown. Williams complemented his score with a team-high 11 catches for 74 yards, while Singleton finished the afternoon completing 39 of his 52 passes for 225 yards and the two touchdowns.
Carleton travels to Gustavus Adolphus College for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 2.