A total of 23 athletes from the Northfield baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and boys tennis teams garnered a spot on Big 9 All-Conference teams this spring, or earned an honorable mention. Another three received All-State recognition, while the Raiders also accumulated a handful of postseason academic awards.
That's led by the softball team, which landed five players on the all-conference squad with another two players earning honorable mention. Senior Brynn Hostettler, senior Mikaela Girard, senior Chloe Rozga, senior Payton Fox and sophomore Courtney Graff picked up all-conference honors, while senior Avery Valek and junior Sammy Noreen were awarded honorable mentions.
Hostettler finished this season with an 18-4 record in the circle with 284 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings, in addition to posting a .309 batting average. Girard was the heartbeat for the Raiders offensively, as she led the team in nearly every offensive category with a .507 batting average, a .568 on-base percentage, a .800 slugging percentage, 38 runs batted in and 32 runs scored.
Fox led Northfield with four home runs this season out of the leadoff spot and scored 32 runs, Rozga drove in 25 runs and racked up an on-base percentage of .475 and Graff posted an on-base percentage of .560, stole eight bases, scored a team-high 36 runs, in addition to finishing 2-0 in the pitching circle with a 0.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.
Valek racked up a .406 batting average and .469 on-base percentage while scoring 26 runs and driving in 20, and Noreen accumulated a .444 on-base percentage with 19 runs batted in and 19 runs scored.
In terms of all-state honors, Hostettler was awarded her second career spot on an all-state team, with this one coming in Class 4A. Girard notched spot on the Class 4A all-state second team.
Academically, Rozga and senior Gabi Schmoll were awarded all-state honors, while Northfield was given an academic silver medal for maintaining a team grade point average above 3.50.
BOYS LACROSSE
Senior Josh Kruger, senior Nick Orosco, senior Isak Johnson, junior Spencer Klotz, junior Matt DeBuse and junior Nolan Nagy all received all-conference honors, while senior Dylan Dietz notched an honorable mention.
Klotz led the Raiders offensively this season with 39 goals and 29 assists in only 13 games, while Johnson (21 goals, 12 assists) and Orosco (17 goals, 15 assists) finished second and third in total points.
DeBuse scored 17 goals and dished out 10 assists this season, while Kruger captained a defense that provided plenty of support in front of Nagy, the starting goalie, this season. Nagy finished with a .578 save percentage and notched one shutout this season.
Dietz, meanwhile, accounted for three goals and nine assists while handling the majority of the faceoffs this season.
BASEBALL
Senior Ethan Lanthier, senior Blake Mellgren and senior Gunnar Benson were all placed on the all-conference team this season, while senior Cole Stanchina and junior Tate Journell were awarded honorable mentions.
Lanthier operated as the starting shortstop for the Raiders and developed into the team's No. 1 starting pitcher as the season progressed. He was also placed on the Class 4A All-State team.
Mellgren hit in the heart of Northfield's order in addition to catching nearly every inning behind the plate this season, and Benson patrolled center field in addition to batting leadoff and helping out as a pitcher.
Stanchina was also an option on the mound, in addition to serving as the team's starting first baseman and regular No. 3 hitter in the order, while Journell started in right field and was a frequent on-base machine.
BOYS TENNIS
Seniors Ryan Will and Pascal Cogan both landed on the all-conference team this season after spending the season as Northfield's No. 1 and No. 2 singles players this spring.
Will played every match this season at the No. 1 singles position, while Cogan backed him up in the No. 2 spot to help the Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the Big 9 this season with an 8-3 record.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Junior Ella Mayer and sophomore Savannah Newberg both represented the Raiders on this season's all-conference team.
Those two helped the Raiders win a pair of regular-season games this spring, before Northfield knocked off Rochester John Marshall in the first round of the Section 1 playoffs.