In his four events, sophomore Jens Kasten picked up three first-place finishes and a second-place finish in the first meet of the year Thursday night for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team.
The Gators lost 94.5-88.5 at Rochester Mayo, with the final even exhibitioned.
Kasten sped to first in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.42 seconds, while also helping the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay touch the wall first. Kasten, senior Connor Berndt, freshman Peyton Truman and senior Owen Lehmkuhl posted a time of 1:44.30 in the 200 medley, while the 200 freestyle quartet of Kasten Lehmkuhl, junior Luke Redetzke and junior Jeb Sawyer sped to a time of 1:36.64.
In the 100 breaststroke, Kasten finished second with a time of 1:06.09.
Also winning for Northfield was freshman Erick Granquist, who won the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 122.25 in his first high school competition.
Other successful events for the Gators included the 100 butterfly, in which Berndt (58.95) and Lehmkuhl (59.35) finished second and third, and the 100 butterfly, in which Sawyer (55.98) and Redetzke (56.26) finished second and third.
Berndt also added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.57, while senior Garrett Gray snagged third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:56.76.
Northfield next competes Tuesday night at home against Rochester John Marshall.