In a field that's likely deeper than what will be on display at the Class 4A state tournament, the Northfield volleyball team finished 2-2 Friday and Saturday at the Apple Valley Invite.
The Class 4A No. 9 Raiders started with a tight 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 loss against Class 4A No. 6 Chaska, before racing past host Apple Valley 25-12, 25-16 late Friday night.
Northfield started Saturday with a 25-16, 25-16 victory against Moorhead, before then closing the tournament with a 25-17, 27-25, 15-8 loss against Class 4A No. 7 East Ridge.
For the entire tournament, Sydney Jaynes led the Raiders with 45 kills and only four hitting errors, while Addison Ertz and Hannah Koester each provided 19 kills and Annelise Larson tallied 17 kills.
The Raiders split setting responsibilities pretty evenly, with Teagan Timperley dishing out 56 assists and Teagan Jaynes providing 48 assists. Timperley also racked up six aces, while Sydney Jaynes and Lucy Larson both tallied three assists.
Defensively, Bella Rushing sprawled for a team-high 42 digs, while Timperley provided 30 digs and Sydney Jaynes posted 26 digs. Maddie McDowell soared for a team-high six blocks, Sydney Jaynes finished with five blocks, and all of Ertz, Annelise Larson and Koester provided two blocks.
Northfield (11-4, 4-0 Big 9 Conference) returns to its Big 9 slate this week with a Tuesday home match against Rochester Century (9-3, 6-0) and a Thursday trip to Austin (1-9, 0-5) before taking the weekend off.