The Northfield Raiders boys’ hockey team stayed undefeated and improved to 4-0-1 overall (4-0 Big 9 Conference) Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory against the Rochester Century Panthers (2-2, 2-2) at Northfield Ice Arena.
It is the first win for Northfield against Rochester Century — the two-time defending Big 9 champs — since February 2018.
The Raiders jumped on Century early with two goals in the first six minutes and eventually led 4-0 in the second period before the Panthers ended the shutout.
Five different players scored goals for the Raiders — senior forward Carson VanZuilen and freshman forward Cayden Monson each had two apiece, while sophomore defensemen Mike Fossum, junior forward Spencer Klotz and senior forward Will Tidona chipped in the other three goals. Senior goalie Micah Olson had 20 saves.
Rochester Century took a penalty not even two minutes into the first period and Northfield took advantage with a power-play goal from Fossum assisted by Klotz. A few minutes later the Raiders went up 2-0 on VanZuilen’s first goal with help from senior defenseman Josh Kruger and senior forward Ryan Will. Northfield survived a minute of the Panthers’ power play after being called for interference with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in the first period and then just over a minute of 5-on-3 to head into the second.
After coming to full strength a minute into the second period, Monson scored and about four minutes later Klotz did as well for a 4-0 Northfield lead. Century scored to spoil the shutout midway through the period but the Raiders got that goal back with Monson’s second to lead 5-1 with one period left to play.
VanZuilen scored his second goal not even a minute into the third period and Tidona iced the game by scoring with three minutes left. The Panthers added one more in the final minute to make 7-2 the final. The win over Rochester Century is four in a row for the Raiders after they tied Dodge County 5-5 to start the season.
Head coach Mike Luckraft attributed his team’s hot start to their continuity and experience playing together.
“You never really know, you come into the season, it’s new players, you try to continue to develop a system that you’ve been doing," he said. "I think that’s maybe the most fun part right now, some of the guys who’ve been around for a couple years really understand their role. We have a little more depth this year than we’ve had the last couple years.”
Luckraft said that the biggest question facing the Raiders heading into this abnormal season was their goaltending.
“Cal Frank was our senior goalie last season, played every minute of every game,” he said. “Micah Olson had been on the varsity last year but didn’t get to experience much of the varsity play. And then we’ve got Keaton Walock, who’s a sophomore...who hadn’t had a ton of chances, they’ve done a great job.”
Olson and Walock have split time so far this season and the Raiders have allowed just four goals total their last three games after giving up nine in the first two. The offense is on fire as it averages almost five goals a game and the offensive load is spread out as three different Northfield skaters have double-digit points early on in the season.
Northfield travels to Owatonna on Thursday, Jan. 28, and is then at Rochester Mayo the following Tuesday, Feb. 2.