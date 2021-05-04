Haakon Rustad earned medalist honors to lead the Northfield boys golf team to a triangular victory on Tuesday afternoon at Mankato Golf Club.
The Raiders fired a team score of 320 to cruise past Mankato East (357) and Austin (409) thanks to an even-par 71 from Rustad. The Raiders were also helped by an 82 from Ike Vessey, an 83 from McGuire Fink and an 84 from Grant Boardman.
Northfield next plays Wednesday afternoon in a triangular against Rochester Century and Mankato West at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course before hosting its home invite Thursday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club.