Haakon Rustad earned medalist honors to lead the Northfield boys golf team to a triangular victory on Tuesday afternoon at Mankato Golf Club.

The Raiders fired a team score of 320 to cruise past Mankato East (357) and Austin (409) thanks to an even-par 71 from Rustad. The Raiders were also helped by an 82 from Ike Vessey, an 83 from McGuire Fink and an 84 from Grant Boardman.

Northfield next plays Wednesday afternoon in a triangular against Rochester Century and Mankato West at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course before hosting its home invite Thursday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments