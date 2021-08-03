When the state of Minnesota went into shutdown in March 2020, the winter sports season was in its final stretch; spring sports were set to begin.
The Minnesota State High School League announced the cancellation of the girls and boys basketball tournaments March 13, 2020, ending the season effective immediately. At the time it was unknown how long the shutdown would last, and as spring turned to summer and fall planning began, it was apparent that the fall sports in the state of Minnesota were going to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
"I spent all summer last year with three to four Zoom calls a week to determine how things would work in the fall," said Joel Olson, Northfield High School's activities director.
It was clear that as school resumed, there was going to be an ever-changing dynamic that was going to make the lives of students, parents, teachers, administrators and coaches more difficult than a typical school year.
"The first effect we felt was going into our summer training." Raiders varsity girls basketball coach Paul Eddy said. "We had to separate the players into pods and they couldn’t co-mingle outside of their pods."
This put a lot of the onus on student leaders to step up and lead their teammates in outdoor practices if they wanted to improve their skills and teamwork. With in-person coaching impossible, the coaches utilized technology to stay connected. "We encouraged our coaches to use Zoom practices, mostly to touch base with the kids and see how they were doing." said Olson.
"The players all took it in stride and we still had a very productive offseason." Eddy said. "The girls just found ways to come together and play together by playing on the outdoor courts at the high school and middle school."
As the fall semester began and it was clear fall sports were going to be in flux, concerns starting seeping in for the winter sport athletes as well.
"The kids were resilient," stated Olson, "when are we gonna start and what will this look like were questions I faced and I had to answer honestly that I didn’t know."
This continued to affect the girls basketball team it prepared for a season in limbo. "We couldn’t have any open gyms in the fall like we traditionally would." said Eddy, "The seniors were afraid as dates were being pushed back that there might not be a season."
Eddy recalled a morning he shared with his daughter, a member of the team. "She told me she needed a ride to the high school at 7:30 a.m. on the first day of MEA break, the third week in October. Despite the temperature being around 30 degrees, she said it would be fine and the sun would be coming up soon, so they put together a workout."
After several potential start dates came and went, the season came to life in January much to the excitement of everyone involved.
"As they finally did start to play they were so grateful and they were happy to be there together." said Eddy. "They were so happy to be playing the game they love."
Despite the season officially being underway, there were constant challenges.
"It was a time of patience, flexibility, empathy as things were coming from the national level, state level and all these different entities with guidelines to follow." said Olson, the AD. "Coaches and kids and families really had to be flexible as we had to make changes almost weekly."
Despite these challenges, the girls showed their true character, according to Eddy.
"We had three captains selected by the players and they did a great job just leading us through it all, starting with the captains practices on the outdoor courts in the fall." he said. "They provided great leadership and were great participants in the virtual gatherings. Because of that this ended up being the most cohesive team I’ve ever been able to coach."
The Raiders would go on to post a 10-5 regular season record for a fourth-place finish in the Big Nine Conference.
Eddy says many lessons were learned navigating the 2020-21 school year, particularly that students need to be together.
"The kids need co-curricular activities and need that connection from other kids and adults, and providing them a place where they can participate and feel connected. They wanted to be here and participate in their sports and activities."
But it was the resilience of the players and their willingness to push through the challenges that really stood out.
"They ultimately came together to work on their games and develop as a team," he said.