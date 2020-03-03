In her final Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, Lexi Kiefer recorded her best finish in the pole vault.
The redshirt senior for the University of Minnesota, and Northfield High School graduate, snagged fourth place Friday at the conference championships in Geneva, Ohio, to help the Gophers to a second-place finish with 99 points behind first-place Ohio State (104) and ahead of third-place Penn State (87.5) in the 13-team field.
Kiefer was one of four competitors to clear a top mark of 4.05 meters, but finished behind third-place Anna Watson from Indiana and ahead of fifth-place Calli Ostapowicz from Michigan State and sixth-place Carolyn Nye from Illinois based on tiebreakers.
The height was an indoor career best for Kiefer, and helped her improve upon a pervious high placement of 13th at last year's Big Ten Indoor Championships. She also placed third at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships as a redshirt sophomore.
The University of Minnesota will begin its outdoor season March 20-21 at the University of Central Florida Invitational in Orlando.
While Kiefer is nearing the end of her track and field career, another pair of former Raiders are just kicking theirs off, and are doing so in impressive fashion.
Elizabeth and Grace Acheson, both freshmen for the University of Mary women's track and field team, and 2019 NHS graduates, both competed Saturday at the Northern Sun Indoor Track and Field Championships for the Marauders, who won their third consecutive title.
University of Mary, ranked No. 8 in Division II, breezed to the title with 163 points to distance itself from second-place Augustana (143.66) and third-place Minnesota State (123) in the 15-team field.
Elizabeth Acheson also claimed an individual conference title in the 600-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 35.12 seconds. She narrowly edged Augustana junior Sydney Mudgett, who crossed in 1:35.93 after Mudgett qualified ahead of Acheson for the finals.
Elizabeth Acheson also helped the 1,600-meter relay to a third-place finish with a time of 3:56.25, behind first-place Minnesota State (3:50.81) and second-place Winona State (3:50.85), but ahead of fourth-place Minnesota-Duluth (3:58.35).
Grace Acheson, meanwhile, competed all over the track (and the field) in the pentathlon. She garnered an 11th-place finish with 2,964 total points — only 103 away from a top-eight placement and all-conference honors in the 19-athlete field.
She relied heavily on her background on the track, as she won the 800-meter run and snagged 10th in the 60-meter hurdles, but finished 11th in the long jump, 15th in the high jump and 19th in the shot put.