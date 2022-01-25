Starting the season, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team possessed a safety goal, a target goal and a reach goal centered around the Class A True Team state championships.
First and foremost, the Gators wanted to qualify for a trip up to the University of Minnesota. They accomplished that by cruising to the Section 1A True Team title.
Next up was the target goal of finishing on the podium to bring a piece of hardware back to Northfield High School, with a reach goal of potentially knocking off one of Class A's two private school bullies — Breck/Blake and St. Thomas Academy.
Breck/Blake and St. Thomas Academy finished first and second Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis with team scores of 2,375 and 1,951.5, but Northfield was close behind in third place with 1,768.5 points to finish on the podium and claim the unofficial title of Class A public school state champ.
"We knew that Breck/Blake and St. Thomas were going to be really hard because those are the two private schools," Northfield senior Owen Lehmkuhl said. "They've been known to recruit kids and there was a kid that just swam in the Olympic trials for Breck/Blake, so that was really fun to see. We knew it was going to be tough with those two, but that we could take anyone else that was there."
Northfield overwhelmed the rest of the 12-team field Saturday with its depth, according to coach Doug Davis. With every team submitting four entries into every event, and the lack of a championship-scoring format that awards higher individual finishers to exponential degrees, the Gators' ability to soak up points with their third and fourth entries allowed them to comfortably cruise to third place.
At the top end, Northfield was led by a pair of top-eight finishes from Will Redetzke in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, with lifetime-best times of 4 minutes, 52.83 seconds to finish third in the 500 and 1:49.17 to finish seventh in the 200.
Jens Kasten also added sixth-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while Lehmkuhl sped to fifth in the 100 butterfly.
"It was interesting to actually see people swim that fast," Franklin Hartwell said. "We were competing with guys that were at or above our skill level, which is pretty unprecedented in our conference right now."
Northfield now returns to that conference competition for the next few weeks. Starting with Thursday's dual meet against Faribault, the Gators finish the regular-season schedule with three straight home dual meets.
That leads up to the Big 9 Conference championships Feb. 11-12, when Northfield earns a second crack at Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century, the only two teams to top Northfield in a dual this season.
"We're definitely going to be competitors, but Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo are going to be our biggest competitors with Rochester Century having a good shot at winning it," AJ Reisetter said. "We're still within an arm's reach of it, so our goal is to go in there and get first or second."
Northfield has notched that 5-2 mark in dual meets thanks to a remarkable ability to mount a final charge and take the lead during the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the night.
Against Farmington and Winona — in addition to the Austin Invite — a first-place finish came down to the final race. Each time, the Gators came through.
That's not a coincidence, according to the Gators.
"On paper, we have a really strong back half of our meet," Lehmkuhl said. "We come out fairly good, but we pick it up for sure after diving."
Hartwell added: "The back half of our meets is where we're usually killing it. That's where a lot of our stronger swimmers are, like Owen."
That strength might be getting even stronger.
After dealing with numerous absences, Northfield is nearing full strength. While not everyone competed, Thursday's dual meet at Owatonna was the first time this season all members of the Gators were in attendance.
"Most of our guys are coming in every day, consistently," Aidan Hales said. "At the beginning of the season we had a couple of guys gone and especially around that winter break time we had quite a few guys gone. Now most everybody is here all the time, every day."
Reisetter added: "It's exciting that we could actually see what our full potential is in these last few meets."