The Northfield boys soccer team started its quest for a Section 1AA title without much trouble Thursday night at Northfield High School, where it eased past Farmington 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
The Raiders (10-1-1) possessed a 1-0 lead at halftime before dominating possession throughout the second half and not allowing a shot on goal from the Tigers (0-12).
Northfield senior forward Charlie Pratt scored the first two goals for Northfield, both off assists from junior Pablo Gallardo. Gallardo also drew a penalty, which senior Grant Roney was able to capitalize on by blasting in the rebound after his initial shot was saved. The win was the eighth shutout of the season for the Raiders.
Northfield will advance to the semifinals at home Tuesday, Oct. 20, against fourth-seeded Rochester Mayo, which beat New Prague 4-0 in its quarterfinal match.
The Raiders beat the Spartans 4-0 in the first game of the season, but the Spartans knocked the Raiders out of last year's Section 1AA tournament in the semifinals.
