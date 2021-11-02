With so much already checked off, Annelise Larson did her best to enter her official visit to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology without any pre-existing biases.
Yes, the school offered the rigorous academics she wanted for her desired career of aerospace engineering and was located in an area — Rapid City, South Dakota — she already loved. But if this was going to be the place to spend her next four years and play volleyball, Larson wanted to make sure she viewed her visit through clear eyes.
That fresh perspective did nothing to diminish her opinion on the school, and on Oct. 17 the junior at Northfield High School committed to the school’s Division II volleyball program.
“After the visit I was able to go through the whole thing in my head, I talked to my parents and we just kind of decided it was the best option academically and athletically for me,” Larson said. “It’s a great fit. It’s a team I can play on and do really good on and I’m excited for that.”
Larson becomes the third Northfield volleyball player in the last few months to make a college commitment, with junior Sydney Jaynes heading to the University of Tennessee and junior Teagan Timperley committing to the University of North Dakota.
In the last few years, that college commitment list expands to Annelise’s older sister Linnea (Hillsdale College), Bronwyn Timperley (University of Northern Colorado), Lida King (Johns Hopkins University), Emma Torstenson (University of Colorado), Rachel Wieber (Southern Utah University), Megan Reilly (Arizona State University) and Sylvia Koenig (Miami of Ohio University).
“All of these girls that are committing to these bigger schools, it’s fun to see they’ve come through our program and been able to do that,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said.
Annelise Larson shared a court with all of those players when she broke into the varsity rotation as a freshman in the 2019 season. After the graduation of a number of middle hitters the year before, the depth chart in the middle for the Raiders was almost barren.
Larson immediately stepped into that void.
“She had to come in and we needed her to start, and she’s just progressed since then,” Tim Torstenson said. “She’s been on varsity the longest, so that experience for her, too, of every year being on varsity and being a leader — it’s been fun to watch her.
“She brings experience and leadership as a captain. She’s been in our system for a long time, she knows how to do things and she knows how to do it well. She’s a good blocker, she’s quick on offense. Those skills that she’s been learning have just gotten better and better as she’s been in the program.”
Over the past couple of years starting for Northfield and playing club volleyball with Northern Lights Volleyball, college interest started to pick up for Larson.
Relatively quickly, however, Larson decided to eschew the Division I path in favor of Division II volleyball.
“My decision to go DII is mostly because I want to go into aerospace engineering, so I wanted to be able to more balance athletics and academics,” Larson said. “That was something I was really looking for and it’s a great engineering school.”
Larson was also considering Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Alabama-Huntsville and the Colorado School of Mines.
Ultimately, the experience of that visit last month swayed Larson to South Dakota.
“It’s great,” Larson said. “I love the team, the coaches are great, they’re so nice and they included me on everything they did like their pregame routines.”