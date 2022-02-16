Game: Northfield (18-5-3) vs. Lakeville South (25-2), 7:30 p.m., Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: Both teams claimed rivalry victories to reach the section final, with Northfield racing past Owatonna 4-1 and Lakeville South holding off a late Lakeville North charge to win 6-4.
Last matchup: The Raiders topped the Cougars 4-2 in Northfield on Nov. 18.
1. Weather Lakeville South’s early storm
A common theme throughout recent matchups between Northfield and Lakeville South has been the first period. No matter the end result, the Cougars typically control the majority of those opening 17 minutes. In the 4-2 Northfield win earlier this season, Lakeville South jumped out to a 2-0 lead and outshot Northfield 17-4. In last year’s 3-1 win for Lakeville South, Northfield was outshot 9-3 and trailed 1-0 after the first period, and in a 2-1 win for the Raiders in the 2020 section semifinals, the Cougars led 1-0 and possessed a 23-2 shot advantage entering the first intermission.
Suffice it to say, Lakeville South tends to be the better first-period team. Northfield’s also proven capable to turning the tables in the third period, where it holds a 3-1 scoring advantage against the Cougars. So even if Lakeville South’s size and speed creates an early shot disparity, if Northfield can finish those first 17 minutes down by only a goal, it’s still well within striking distance.
2. Keep the Cougars away from the danger areas
Part of the reason the Raiders are able to get away with trailing by such a heavy margin early on in shots on goal is their goalie, senior Maggie Malecha. In the 2019 upset in the section semifinals, the then-sophomore stopped 54 of 55 shots.
In the last three games against Lakeville South, Malecha has stopped 111 of 117 shots for an outstanding .949 save percentage.
Lakeville South isn’t used to that type of resistance to its high-powered offense. This year, opposing goalies have posted a .850 save percentage against the Cougars. Part of that wide chasm is undoubtedly due to the work of Malecha between the pipes. Another key factor is the job Northfield’s skaters do in the defensive zone of keeping the Cougars away from dangerous areas in front of the net.
That was particularly true in the 3-1 win back in November, when Northfield coach Paige Haley and assistant coach Jeff LaPanta noted how a large bulk of Lakeville South’s 33 shots on goal didn’t originate from the slot or the area around the net. In the third period of that game, in which Northfield led the entire time, Lakeville South mustered only six shots on goal as it was unable to find a way into its typical offensive flow.
3. Capitalize in key moments
If you’re going into a game with the knowledge that you’ll likely be outshot, then you better be prepared to make the most of the scoring opportunities that do come your way.
In the 2020 section semifinal win, Northfield scored its first goal entirely against the flow of the game when a loose puck squirted behind the Lakeville South defense to a waiting Tove Sorenson, who buried the breakaway goal. The go-ahead goal in the third period came off an aggressive forecheck, in which the duo of Jessica Boland and Payton Fox forced a turnover and quickly turned it into a Fox goal before the Cougars could recover.
In the November win, the Raiders scored three of their four goals on the power play. That power play has remained a strength for Northfield all season with a conversion rate of 38.8%. In Saturday’s win against Owatonna, the Raiders converted on 2 of 5 power-play opportunities.
That’s been led by sophomore Ayla Puppe, who’s racked up 11 goals and seven assists on the power play, and senior Cambria Monson, who’s dished out 12 power-play assists. Junior Emerson Garlie has also added seven goals and two assists, while sophomore Grace McCoshen has notched four goals and nine assists.