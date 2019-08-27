Irish luck was not on the side of head coach Bubba Sullivan and the Northfield Raiders football team as the squad will face their toughest schedule in memory. With the SEC realignment, the Raiders add Mankato West, a perennial state tourney team, in the Red (larger schools) division and drew Winona, by far the top team in the Blue (smaller schools) division. Winona was a state tourney participant last fall and returns most of their starters. So — the Raiders will play six of the top teams in the state this fall with league favorite Owatonna, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Century and New Prague at home and Rochester Mayo, Mankato West, Winona and Austin on the road. Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville will be new to the Blue division of the SEC.
After last season's section runner-up finish and 7-4 record, the Raiders will once again run with the big dogs and look to get better and improve weekly. Northfield will open this Friday night at Rochester Mayo. Mayo is led by all-district quarterback Cade Sheehan and receivers Ethan Loehrer and Cayden Holcomb along with two-way players Demonte Simmon, Asa Cummings and Keegan Ernste.
COACHING STAFF: On the defensive side of the ball, coordinator Mark Woitalla is joined by Karl Viesselman, Cory Callahan and Steve Hill. Bubba Sullivan will have Brent Yule, Mark Thornton, Tom Sola and Dylan Golla as offensive coaches.
MOST IMPROVED: The most improved players during fall camp included Daniel Monaghan, Caleb Voight, Justin Malecha and Mike Rivera.
CAPTAINS: Monaghan, Voight, Simon Dickerson, Eli Bowman and Luke Stanga.
YOUNG GUNS: Players new to the squad and who will contribute early are sophomore Mason Pagel and junior Ethan Lanthier.
PROBABLE STARTERS: The strength of this year's team should be the offensive line. For the first time in quite a while, the offensive line will not have to be rebuilt. Those veterans are seniors Bowman, Kevin Grundhoffer, David Tonjum and Zach Vikeras, as well as juniors Nick Lopez and Luke Ulve. Tight ends: Nick Touchette and Dylan Dietz; Wide receivers: Monaghan, Voight and junior Karsten Clay with senior Drew Woodley splitting time at receiver and running back. Senior Gavin Rataj is the quarterback and is backed up by junior Cole Stanchina; Seniors Stanga, Dickerson, Joey Glampe along with junior Blake Mellgren will be the running backs. Defensively, Glampe, Dietz, Tonjum, Grundhoffer, Bowman, Vikeras and Lopez will all see action on the line while Pagel, Christoph Tisdale, Stanga and Malecha are at linebacker. Dickerson, Stanchina, Mellgren, Woodley, Voight and junior Porter Adams are all in the picture in the secondary.
COLLEGE BOUND: After sending seven players off to play college football every year for the past five seasons, only three players from last fall appear to be moving on in their football careers: Luke Johnson at Gustavus, Josh Grabau at St. Olaf and Mitch Stanchina at Mighigan Tech.
SEC: Owatonna — again — is the favorite in the Red division while the aforementioned Winona is the choice in the Blue. Rochester Century and Mankato West will each have something to say about the Red division winners, while John Marshall, Mayo and our Raiders could surprise along the way.
7 p.m. Friday at Rochester Mayo — y'all come.