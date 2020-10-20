A famous sportscaster once said: "If you win, say little. If you lose, say less." Well, the Raiders lost and it wasn't pretty. Again, the grit and determination were there, the production was not. The competitive nature and pride of an athlete and the basic enjoyment of competitive sports are what makes football what it is. There is a lot of season left, so let's go and have some fun.
THE GOOD NEWS: With just over nine minutes to play, the Raiders were still in the game and made a tremendous goal line stand versus New Prague, which had the ball first and goal at the 4-yard line, but the Raiders held for an exciting momentum change. Blake Mellgren had three wonderful kickoff returns and Ethan Lanthier made a sensational catch of a Cole Stanchina pass for Northfield's only score. Porter Adams and Josh Kruger made a couple of great defensive tackles and stops of Trojan rushes.
THE BAD NEWS: Total offense: 310 yards to 90 in favor of the Trojans; 69-39 plays for ball control; 2-0: turnover ratio in favor of the Trojans.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Mellgren; Mr. Hustle: Stanchina; Heads up block or tackle: Kruger and Adams; Special teams: Mellgren; Scout squad: Zach Riley; JV players: Braden Brakke and Jackson Jerdee.
TACKLES: 12 for Mellgren; nine for Kruger; five for Adams, Stanchina and Gabe Sawyer; four each for Nick Lopez and Tate Sand.
SEC: Austin, New Prague, Byron, Owatonna, Mankato West, Rochester Mayo and Kasson-Mantorville were the winners last week with Westand Owatonna ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A, while Mayo is receiving votes.
COMMENTARY: I find it terribly irksome that college football has invaded the sanctity of Friday night high school football by playing games on Fridays. Why? For the lure or TV revenue and greed. Our own Minnesota Gophers have three Friday night games on their schedule.
MANKATO WEST: West in unbeaten and led by running backs Owen Johnson and Wayne Block, linebacker Ryan Haley and receiver/defensive back Mekhi Collins.
Saturday night at Mankato West at 7 p.m.; Go Raiders.