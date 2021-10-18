Buoyed by 24 top-10 finishes at Friday's and Saturday's Section 1AA True Team meet, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team claimed third place in the section and qualified for one of four wild card spots for Wednesday's Class AA True Team state meet.
Rochester Century won the section meet with 968.5 points, while Farmington (875) and Northfield (841) distanced themselves from the rest of the eight-team meet.
Paige Steenblock, Anna Scheglowski, Lindsay Sundby, Ananda Myint and Nora Kortuem all finished in the top 10 of each of their maximum four events, while Josie Hauck and Liv Fossum earned a trio of top 10 finishes to help the Gators pile up points.
Those collective high finishes helped Northfield earn a wild card to the True Team state meet even without winning an individual event. The Gators did start the swimming portion of the meet Saturday with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, thanks to Steenblock, Sundby Scheglowski and Myint motoring to a time of 1 minute, 53.37 seconds to touch the wall second.
That event was also one of three in which Northfield claimed three of the top 10 spots. The quartet to Fossum, Hauck, Kortuem and Charlotte Flory sped to seventh in 2:00.44, and the team of Jeanette Pelletier, Grata Kortuem, Leah Enedy and Maria Hegland claimed 10th in 2:05.63.
Another triple top 10 event was the 200 individual medley, in which Steenblock finished third in 2:16.96, Nora Kortuem claimed fifth in 2:20.25 and Fossum snagged ninth in 2:26.63. The final triple top 10 event was the 100 backstroke, during which Hauck sped to fifth in 1:07.50, Fossum claimed sixth in 1:07.96 and Pelletier notched seventh in 1:08.60.
The Gators also earned double top 10 finishes in five of the other eight events. In the 200 freestyle, Ananda Myint finished seventh in 2:06.70 ahead of Nora Kortuem in 10th in 2:07.72. In the 50 freestyle, both of Scheglowski (4th, 25.84) and Sundby (10th, 26.92) sped to top-10 finishes, while the Gators also excelled on the diving boards. In the 1-meter diving competition, Cassie Meyer soared to fourth place with a score of 241.10, with Inga Johnson claiming eighth with a score of 225.40.
Steenblock was back in the top five in the 500 freestyle with her fourth-place finish in a time of 5:28.75, while Siri Narveson added a ninth-place finish in 5:49.85.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Sundby, Clare Liebl, Hegland and Scheglowski motored to fifth place in 1:47.65, with the team of Enedy, Hauck Aya Myint and Ella Porter finishing 10th in 1:52.29. It was a similar story in the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of Steenblock, Flory Nora Kortuem and Ananda Myint speeding to third in 3:50.20 and the group of Liebl, Porter, Aya Myint and Svea Morrell finishing ninth in 4:06.15.
Scheglowski also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.0, Ananda Myint added a fifth-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 57.07 and Sundy provided a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.20.
Northfield is back in the pool at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the Class AA True Team state meet at the University of Minnesota, and has one more regular-season meet on the schedule for Thursday night at home against Albert Lea.