A symbiotic relationship between the defense and a goalie is a sign of a stingy hockey team.
The goalie benefits from a defense consistently pushing pucks out of the crease. The defense benefits from the goalie acting as a brick wall against anything that slips by.
The only seniors on for the Northfield girls hockey team — defender Cambria Monson and goalie Maggie Malecha — have a natural connection. It's one that spearheads a conference-leading defense and extends beyond the ice.
“Maggie and I have always been friends and very close growing up,” Monson said. “It’s a little weird being the oldest now on the team this year, but we’re doing, I’d say, pretty good.”
Monson’s humble assessment holds weight.
After graduating six members of a 2020-21 squad that went undefeated in the regular season and finished 16-1-0, Northfield is off to another scorching pace at 12-3-3 through the first dozen and a half games.
The Raiders are getting it done on defense. Through Jan. 24, they led the Big 9 Conference in fewest goals allowed per game at 1.83. No other team allowed fewer than two goals per game and only two others allowed fewer than three.
Malecha ranks 10th among all Minnesota State High School League goalies in save percentage (.936). She’s got three shutouts after posting 11 a season ago.
“I’ve definitely gained a lot of confidence over the years,” Malecha said, “and I just have a lot of trust in my defense that they will do everything that they can and that they trust me that I will do everything I can to keep the puck out of the net.”
Monson and her cohorts are duty bound to their end of the deal. In fact, they kept their goalie clean from facing a shot on goal through two periods of Saturday's 9-1 victory against Winona. Northfield had 43 shots on goal in the meantime and led the stat for the game, 52-2.
“Our goal is to play shutdown ‘D’, defend (Malecha), especially near the net," Monson said. " “Our top five scorers, there are two ‘D’ up there, so we contribute a lot to the offense. Just got to play a full 200 feet.”
Monson lives up to that mantra. She leads the team with 19 assists and is second with 27 points.
Paige Haley is in her fifth year coaching in the Northfield program and third as head coach.
“I love them. These two are the first kids I’ve seen all the way through. My first year, they were eighth-graders. They’re both amazing people,” Haley said. “They were with me when I was an assistant and made the switch to head coach. They were a really big part of helping me establish my team culture here as a head coach. They were my captains last year, too. For them to be two-year captains, just them, says a lot. They’re legit.”
Monson’s dedication to her craft shows in her precision and technique on the ice.
“Cambria is my most reliable defenseman. Smart positionally. When I’m talking to the younger girls, I’m always like ‘Watch Cambria,’” Haley said. “Very veteran with her and with Maggie, as well. They’re just vets. They get it, they keep everyone together. They’re the reason why we win games. We’ve been in so many positions of being down or being tied and I don’t know what they do, but they get the whole group to be like ‘Let’s go. Third period.’”
Monson remains undecided on her collegiate playing future.
Malecha is embarking to St. Thomas, which is in its first season transitioning up from Division III to Division I. The Tommies’ 2021-22 roster lists a freshman and senior at goalie.
“They just have a really new program, which is really exciting to be a part of something that will grow into something bigger,” Malecha said. “Just to challenge myself at that higher level having the Division-I shots at practice and when we play other teams is exciting.”
Prior to the Winona win, Northfield enjoyed a previously scheduled nine days away from competition. The time off was like a second preseason in some ways.
“They had a long week of conditioning. Let’s just say they should, endurance wise, be at their peak right now,” Haley said. “We just posed it to them: 'Hey, this is grind time.' Basically, when we get to Winona, then it’s kind of all downhill. Then it’s a lot of games.”
That was no slight at Winona, but rather an acknowledgement that Northfield players tired of more than a week straight of practice finally had games to look forward to again. A lot of them.
The Raiders play six games in 11 days to close the regular season ending Feb. 5.
Through Jan. 24, sophomore forward Ava Puppe led the team in points (31), goals (21) and was fourth in assists (10). She recorded a hat trick with four assists against Winona. Sophomore forward Emerson Garlie added two goals and three assists. Junior forward Tove Sorenson added a goal and two assists, while sophomore defender Grace McCoshen had a goal and an assist.
The cupboard won't be bare after Malecha and Monson.
"We have a lot of young talent, which is super fun," Malecha said. "Just watching them mature their games has been really fun to watch."