The MSHSL individual state wrestling tournament kicked off Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with nine Northfield wrestlers in action.
By the end of the day, two Raiders had secured a spot in Saturday's proceedings. Senior Jake Messner won a pair of matches in the 138-pound weight class to advance to the championship semifinals, while junior Jayce Barron (152) bounced back from an opening-round loss to win his wrestleback match Friday night to advance to Saturday's consolation quarterfinals.
Lainey Houts (145) and Ella Pagel (165), meanwhile, will start their state tournament Saturday in the girls championship semifinals.
The consolation quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship semifinals, consolation semifinals and girls championship semifinals in the early session.
The evening session starts at 4 p.m. with third-place and fifth-place matches, followed by the championship matches for boys and girls.
Full results from all nine Northfield wrestlers that competed Friday are listed below. Senior Mason Pagel (285) and Owen Murphy (160) were slated to wrestle Friday, but both were forced to withdraw from the individual state tournament due to injuries suffered during Thursday's team tournament.
106AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Blake Beissel (Hastings) 47-2 won by fall over Caden Staab (Northfield) 26-26 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 1 - Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) 39-9 won by major decision over Caden Staab (Northfield) 26-26 (MD 9-1)
113AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Easton Dircks (Brainerd) 46-2 won by major decision over Keith Harner (Northfield) 35-15 (MD 12-3)
120AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Sam Bethke (Stillwater Area) 46-9 won by tech fall over Logan Williams (Northfield) 26-18 (TF-1.5 4:51 (16-0))
Cons. Round 1 - Sulley Anez (Willmar) 37-8 won by major decision over Logan Williams (Northfield) 26-18 (MD 13-3)
132AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Larson (Blaine) 34-8 won by decision over Jackson Barron (Northfield) 34-10 (Dec 5-2)
138AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Messner (Northfield) 47-1 won by decision over Peter Barrett (Minnetonka) 28-10 (Dec 5-3)
Quarterfinal - Jake Messner (Northfield) 47-1 won by decision over Dylan Enriquez (Sartell-St. Stephen) 33-9 (Dec 7-0)
152AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Jimmy Heil (St. Michael-Albertville) 37-9 won by fall over Jayce Barron (Northfield) 21-14 (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Jayce Barron (Northfield) 21-14 won by decision over Riley Quern (Shakopee) 48-8 (Dec 5-3)
170AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 won by decision over Ian Pepple (Hastings) 37-11 (Dec 5-2)
Quarterfinal - Hunter Lyden (Stillwater Area) 51-0 won by fall over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 (Fall 2:22)
Cons. Round 1 - Ezra Formaneck (Eastview) 31-8 won by fall over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 43-7 (Fall 0:55)
182AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Jericho Cooper (Hastings) 39-8 won by fall over Ryan Kuyper (Northfield) 26-18 (Fall 3:11)
195AAA
Champ. Round 1 - Aidan Wayne (Osseo) 37-6 won by fall over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 28-9 (Fall 3:46)