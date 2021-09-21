All the pieces are staring to fall into place for Northfield, it's just now a matter of consistently creating a winning formula.
While the Raiders are still without a win entering Tuesday's game against Austin, which was played after deadline, those results come at the same time as tangible improvement for the Raiders.
Before a 5-1 loss at Rochester Century on Thursday night, Northfield had lost three consecutive games by only one goal, including a 2-1 loss against Owatonna on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“The last three games we’ve lost by one goal," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said after the Owatonna loss. "Sometimes we’re ahead or we’re tied close to the end and there’s just a little mistake and we pay the price for it. We’re working on conditioning a little bit more and the girls are working hard on Saturday mornings and maybe going for an extra run.”
Against Owatonna, junior forward Ava Stanchina burst through the defense to put the Raiders in front after only 20 seconds. After Owatonna tied the game late in the first half, the Huskies didn't take the lead until the final 15 minutes, when they buried a free kick.
Despite starting to wear down in that second half, Northfield largely kept Owatonna and its constant stream of substitutes out of danger areas near the goal. Even after conceding the second goal, the Raiders found enough juice in their legs to produce some sustained possession and a scoring chance with Stanchina on a half breakaway in the final 20 seconds of the match.
“We’re doing better and we’re close, but we just don’t have enough subs," Burset said. "In the second half we get a little bit tired. The main thing is we just need to keep working through it. This last week we’ve been working a lot on passes, so we’re getting better at that.”
The schedule for Northfield also eases up in the second half of the season, starting with Tuesday's game against Austin (1-6). After that, Northfield hosts Albert Lea (2-6) on Thursday, and still has games remaining against Faribault (0-6) and Rochester John Marshall (2-3).
"We saw the potential," Burset said last week. "We still have two players out with concussions, so I think once we have those two players back it will be easier for us with subbing.”