Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys hockey team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who's returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team's goals are for the coming months.

The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.

COACHES

Head coach: Mike Luckraft, 8th year.

Assistants: Scott Cloud (14th year), Charlie Cloud (5th year).

ROSTER

Luke Johnson, senior, defense

Spencer Klotz, senior, forward

Elliott Piker, senior, goalie

Allen Royle, senior, defense

Brayden Brakke, junior, forward

Matthew DeBuse, junior, defense

Jacob Eschen, junior, forward

Mike Fossum, junior, defense

Cullen Merritt, junior, forward

Zach Paquette, junior, forward

Brecken Riley, junior, defense

Gabe Sawyer, junior, forward

Parker Vogt, junior, forward

Keaton Walock, junior, goalie

Ty Frank, sophomore, defense

Jacob Geiger, sophomore, forward

Kamden Kaiser, sophomore, forward

Cayden Monson, sophomore, forward

Andrew Winter, sophomore, forward

KEY PLAYERS 

Spencer Klotz: Highly skilled forward, playmaker, great hands, skates well, and likes the physical play. Team leader on and off the ice.

Cayden Monson: Great freshman season, super quick hands and feet, very shifty, competes hard, playmaker.

Keaton Walock: Will backstop the Raiders in most games. Very quick feet and glove, loves to compete, will be very impactful to the teams success.

Mike Fossum: Great skater, loves to jump up in the play, plays way bigger than his size. Team leader on and off the ice.

Matt DeBuse: Steadu D Man will help anchor the blueline.

Gabe Sawyer: Gritty player with really good hands, tough along the boards.

Cullen Merritt: A lot of skill and hard worker, quick shot. 

KEEP AN EYE ON

Ty Frank: Great skater, super quick, anticipates well and really good two-way player.

Kam Kasier: Powerful skater, heavy shot, great competitor.

Jake Geiger: Quick and shifty, will never be outworked.

Andrew Winter: Moves really well, quick hands and a good shot. 

2020-21 RECAP

Interesting year for all HS sports, hockey included. We along with all other teams did the best we could in a tough situation. It was very challenging to practice and develop in pods and with social distancing in mind. Just a tough sport to play wearing a mask. Hockey’s just not played that way. Finished second in the Big 9 to Mankato East, season ended just before the playoffs started with a COVID contact on the team. Very tough ending for a GREAT group of seniors.

2021-2022 OUTLOOK

Excited for this season to officially get underway. We have returners and skill in all three phases, great team leadership in our captains and a bunch of young talent filling out the varsity roster. If we stay healthy our team goal should be St Paul in March.

COMPETITION

We should battle with Rochester Mayo, Owatonna, Mankato East and Mankato West for the conference. New Prague, Rochester Lourdes, Albert Lea, Waseca and Northfield will be the favorites in Section 1A.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Nov. 30 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 — vs. Thief River Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 — vs. Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — vs. Red Wing, 7;15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — at St. Paul Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27-Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, National Sports Center

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 — vs. Hastings, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 — at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 — at Winona, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — vs. Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — vs. Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12 — at Mankato East, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 — vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 — at Mankato East, 1 p.m.

