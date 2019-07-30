Community Alert

The fall parent and athlete meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on August 15 at Northfield High School. Information regarding the activities program along with student representatives from RALIE and Life of an Athlete will speak. Following the large group meeting, fall sport coaches will meet individually with their teams. The NHS Booster club will be there to sign up new and current members as well.

In addition, the activities department is going online with season passes. You can purchase passes online.

