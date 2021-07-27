A Big 9 Conference championship, a section crown and a state title.
The Northfield softball program ticked off all those boxes for the first time ever in 2019 and 2021 thanks to the guidance of longtime program stalwarts Ryan Pietsch and Rich Guggisberg.
Now, Pietsch and Guggisberg are both stepping away from the softball program in order to spend more time with their families.
“It was a really hard decision, but what it came down to is I have two really young kids,” Pietsch said. “My oldest daughter, Cece, is about to start kindergarten this fall. I just wanted to be able to spend more time with my family and that’s become more and more challenging with the duties of a head coach. It was a really hard choice, but when it came down to it I wanted to spend more time with my kids and my wife as well.”
The openings for both the head softball coach and assistant softball coach at Northfied were posted July 6.
Pietsch first started with the softball program 14 years ago as the freshman team coach. For the last 10 seasons, he’s served as the varsity head coach for the Raiders, which have undergone a remarkable transition during that time. Guggisberg has been involved with Raider softball for a total of 16 years, as the head coach and an assistant coach under Pietsch, Rosie Fink and Darrell Sawyer.
In 2012 — Pietsch’s first season as head coach — Northfield finished 12-10. The Raiders got back to .500 in 2017, when the Raiders finished 12-12. The next spring, Northfield surged to a 13-8 record before the full breakthrough in 2019, when it finished 21-3, won its first section title and rode that wave to its first state championship. In 2021, the Raiders finished undefeated in the Big 9 to win the conference crown.
That on-field success was fueled by the restructuring of the pipeline to the varsity program, which is evidentby the number of players the Raiders sent to play college softball.
Jillian Noel just finished her second season at Division II Southwest Minnesota State, Anne Fossum just wrapped up her freshman season at St. Olaf, and this year’s graduating class features four players moving on to play college softball.
That includes Brynn Hostettler, who will become the first Northfield graduate to play Division I softball when she suits up for the University of Minnesota next year, while Payton Fox is set to join the softball team at Division II St. Cloud State, and Mikaela Girard and Chloe Rozga will both play Division III softball.
“It’s been a great ride and the softball program’s in a great state,” Pietsch said. “I’m excited to watch them compete next spring because we have a lot of kids in the softball program that are dedicated to the sport and are great kids. Our softball association does a great job of getting girls involved in softball because our numbers are as high as they’ve ever been.”
‘Great memories’
Guggisberg was walking onto the field to umpire a softball game a few weeks ago when he was knocked back by a wave of memories. He realized was stepping onto the same field at Caswell Park in Mankato where Northfield topped Mankato West to claim the 2019 Class AAA state championship.
“You walk on the field again and it floods you full of those great memories and things that will last a whole lifetime,” Guggisberg said.
Guggisberg shared that state championship memory with his daughter, Anika, a senior on that year’s team. She was a large part of the reason Rich rejoined the softball coaching ranks prior to Anika’s seventh-grade season, her first involved with the high school program.
Now, family is the reason he’s stepping away again. His son, Issac, graduated Northfield High School this spring and Rich missed most of his tennis matches this season due to his softball coaching responsibilities. His youngest son, Luke, is about to start his sophomore year at Northfield High School.
“He’s a baseball guy and I’ve coached him in the summers when I can,” Rich said. “I just want an opportunity to go see him play. After missing out on the one I want to make sure I can be there for my youngest.”
That still means Rich is stepping away from from his softball family, however, and he’s still struggling to find a proper replacement for those relationships. Umpiring has helped recreate some of the on-field and in-game interactions, but the deeper connection is something he knows he’ll miss.
“That’s what’s hard to walk away from,” Guggisberg said. “That’s been my MO as a coach and as a teacher. I try to connect with all our kids, and not having that piece is a void I’m going to have to try and figure out how to fill.”
Pietsch echoed that sentiment, and also said he’ll miss the daily interactions with his assistant coaches, which includes longtime coach Kent Pederson in addition to Guggisberg.
He also thanked his coaching mentors, including Bubba Sullivan, Tony Mathison and Brent Bielenberg, as well as the school’s administrative staff in former activities director Tom Graupmann, current activities director Joel Olson and activities administrative assistant Sheryl Docken.
“Looking back, I just really, really enjoyed my time,” Pietsch said. “I’ve had great kids and great families here in Northfield and I know I’m going to miss it, but at the same time I just want to spend that additional time with my family.”