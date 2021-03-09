The key factors in this season's Big 9 Conference championship for the Northfield boys swimming and diving team stretches farther and deeper than a sentence can contain.
When the Gators claimed the Big 9 title Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center by 59 points, on the heels of an undefeated regular season, it was because of far more than the team's first-place finishes in three of 12 events.
Instead, what allowed Northfield to outpace the rest of the conference was an ability to continue swallowing up points when other teams had exhausted their top options, In five of the nine individual events, the Gators placed all four of their swimmers in the top 16, meaning each of those four entrants exited the pool with points to deliver to the team score.
"Where we really were able to keep that 60-point gap over Century and where we really saw the strength of our team was in our third and fourth swimmers," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "Those guys had to swim out of their minds because we were coming out to a meet with 12 teams bringing athletes in.
"Our conference championship really came on the backs of the guys that were our third and fourth swimmers and really gobbling up those eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th place points on a regular basis."
What it boiled down to, Davis said, was Northfield's pacesetters doing their jobs and maintaining their seeded positions, while those depth swimmers shot up the seed list and into the points.
Ryan Malecha won the 100-yard butterfly and finished second in the 100 backstroke, while Erik Larson claimed the 200 individual medley title and touched the wall second in the 100 freestyle. Both were part of the 200 medley relay team, along with Jens Kasten and Owen Lehmkuhl, that started the meet with a victory.
Moving forward into the Section 1AA meet, which will contest the diving portion Wednesday afternoon at Northfield Middle School and the swimming portion Friday afternoon at the Rochester Recreation Center, the goal will be to maintain and improve on the time drops as the competition speeds up with the insertion of Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Hastings and Farmington into the mix.
In yet another aspect of this season that is different, there is not the customary week and a half to two weeks off in between the conference and section meet, and the section meet will feature only timed finals instead of a day of prelims and another day of seeded finals.
That slightly changed the postseason preparation for the Gators, but only in how they timed their taper. In past seasons, while competing for state hardware in Class A, Davis timed the taper to start at the section meet and finish at the state meet a week later, with the conference meet as more of an afterthought.
With a different timeline this season and stiffer statewide competition in Class AA, Davis moved up the taper to start with the conference meet and finish with the section meet.
"Not having that extra week in there for us is perfect," Davis said. "We're approaching the conference meet as our de-facto section meet, and our section meet is now kind of like a state meet, because if we can get out of our section to get to state, it's just going to be a great experience. We'll be giving everything we can to make the cuts and make the standards to get up there, but we have no illusion that if we get three or four boys in that we're going to do anything as a team."
To qualify for the Class AA state meet, swimmers need to either finish in the top two of an event or post a time lower than the state standards, which are based off of previous times at the state meet.
Davis predicts both Malecha and Larson having good shots to qualify in both their individual events, while also highlighting Kasten and Lehmkuhl in the 50 freestyle, Kasten again in the 100 breaststroke and Lehmkuhl in the 100 butterfly.
Swimming Friday in the second pod, alongside jackrabbits from Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington, Northfield possesses a tangible goal of what it needs to do to make it into state.
"They're going to bring the speed, so we're going to need to be as fast as we possibly can," Davis said. "It's going to be great to have very strong teams there that will push these guys to swim faster and to absolutely get us up and get us going. We couldn't ask for a better situation."