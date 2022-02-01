The Northfield wrestling team placed second out of 11 teams during Saturday's Lake City Invite with a total of 183 points.

That total ranked behind only Dover-Eyota with 196, and ahead of Lake City (162), Chatfield (156) and Westfield (130).

Twelve Northfield wrestlers finished in the top six of their weight classes, highlighted by Jackson Barron and Jake Messner winning the 132- and 138-pound weight classes.

Every top-six finisher is listed below:

106: Caden Staab, 5th

113: Keith Harner, 2nd

126: Beau Murphy, 3rd

126: Logan Williams, 5th

132: Jackson Barron, 1st

138: Jake Messner, 1st

145: Brody Gorr, 6th

152: Owen Murphy, 4th

170: Darrin Kuyper, 2nd

182: Ryan Kuyper, 5th

195: Nick Mikula, 3rd

220: Mason Pagel, 2nd

