Wrestling: Northfield finishes 2nd at Lake City Invite

Feb 1, 2022

The Northfield wrestling team placed second out of 11 teams during Saturday's Lake City Invite with a total of 183 points.

That total ranked behind only Dover-Eyota with 196, and ahead of Lake City (162), Chatfield (156) and Westfield (130).

Twelve Northfield wrestlers finished in the top six of their weight classes, highlighted by Jackson Barron and Jake Messner winning the 132- and 138-pound weight classes.

Every top-six finisher is listed below:

106: Caden Staab, 5th
113: Keith Harner, 2nd
126: Beau Murphy, 3rd
126: Logan Williams, 5th
132: Jackson Barron, 1st
138: Jake Messner, 1st
145: Brody Gorr, 6th
152: Owen Murphy, 4th
170: Darrin Kuyper, 2nd
182: Ryan Kuyper, 5th
195: Nick Mikula, 3rd
220: Mason Pagel, 2nd