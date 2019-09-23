The process has been clear for Norhtfield girls soccer.
Most times, it's transalted to positive results, with the Raiders residing in the upper half of the Big 9 Conference without a conference loss entering Monday's home clash against Rochester Century.
On some occasions, though, like Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against Rochester Century, that hasn't necessarily translated into the results one might expect.
The Raiders scored twice off of 14 total shots, while the Panthers translated only four shots into three goals.
"It's all it takes," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. "One or two mistakes and they were good at finishing."
Northfield (6-4-1, 4-1-1) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when senior Erin Morris was able to blast a loose ball into the back of the net from about 10 yards out with 32 minutes, eight seconds remaining in the first half. Rochester Century (5-5-1, 5-1-0) equalized about four minutes later, before freshman Regan Childress rocketed a shot into the upper corner off an assist from freshman Ava Stanchina with 27 minutes left in the first half.
That lead wouldn't stand up, as the Panthers were able to finish off a counter attack with 2.1 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the score 2-2.
After a scoreless second half, the two teams went to overtime, where Rochester Century scored on a counter attack again with 2:22 remaining in the first of two five-minute overtime periods.
"We just have to get a little bit better at that and making sure we break (up) those plays before it gets to our defense," Burset said. "We need to keep working at that."
Those narrow margins prevented Northfield from winning its third game in the last five days, and started a three-game week that includes a home date Tuesday with Rochester Mayo and a Thursday trip to battle Big 9 Conference-leading Mankato West.
"We had chances," Burset said. "We just have to keep working on that and see if we can put them away. Good things are going to happen eventually. This is the first year and they're getting to know us, but I think eventually we'll get clicking. We're getting early goals in the game, which is what we like, but then we have to make sure we keep producing. Maybe in the second half we're able to put in one or two."