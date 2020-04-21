<&firstgraph>When Northfield’s season ended in the fall, Daniel Monaghan had every intention for those to be the final competitive snaps he’d ever take.
<&firstgraph>He was planning to abandon football in college, instead focusing on whatever institution provided the best academic fit.
<&firstgraph>Then, as the Northfield High School senior was assembling his list of applications, he decided to add the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and potentially change his athletic plans. When he was accepted, and ultimately decided to attend MIT this fall, Monaghan will do so as a member of the football team.
<&firstgraph>“In the beginning of my college search, sports weren’t even a top priority,” Monaghan said. “It wasn’t on the top of my list until I started talking with MIT football players. They talked about how much of an advantage it is to be on a team because you automatically get a friend group, older players can help you out, you get to destress from hard classes and stay physically fit.”
<&firstgraph>Monaghan said his final decision came down to MIT and attending Notre Dame as a regular student while continuing his lifelong fandom of the Fighting Irish. Ultimately, the opportunity to continue playing football while not sacrificing any academic rigor tipped the scales toward Boston and the east coast.
<&firstgraph>It was happenstance Monaghan even visited MIT in the first place. He and his family were touring a number of colleges on the east coast and decided to tack MIT onto the list. During the tour, Monaghan started to feel himself fitting in.
<&firstgraph>“Boston was a really cool city,” Monaghan said. “It’s a major college city and there’s a lot of businesses around there. The campus itself was pretty unique. It’s pretty large for a small student body and the dorms are really cool. It’s obviously some of the best departments in the world.”
<&firstgraph>The location, combined with the like-minded student body, turned MIT into a serious option for Monaghan. After the “surprise” of getting accepted, it was easier to imagine himself in Boston.
<&firstgraph>“I was super pumped,” Monaghan said.
<&firstgraph>On the field, MIT competes in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference and Division III. The Engineers are coming off a 7-2 regular season and advanced to the NCAA tournament. Monaghan, meanwhile, led Northfield with 23 receptions in his senior season for 439 yards and three touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Southeast District team.
<&firstgraph>Academically, Monaghan is still undecided. At MIT, though, there’s not many ways to pick a wrong major.
<&firstgraph>“Their AeroAstro course looks super interesting to me and also their business management courses,” Monaghan said. “I don’t know, maybe I’ll work at NASA someday or help humans get to Mars.”