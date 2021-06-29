Through heavy winds, lightning, rain and hail, a quartet of fishers from Northfield High School competed at the Minnesota Junior BASS High School State Championships on Monday at Lake Minnetonka.
The championships were for the 2020 season, which was cancelled. The 2021 season is slated to start in July.
A boat of Chase Murphy and Carter Seeley, and one of Darrin Kuyper and Gavin Anderson, both competed Monday after they finished first and second at a qualifying competition Friday, June 18 at Prior Lake. The team of Murphy and Seeley won the qualifying competition, thanks to Murphy reeling in the largest fish of the day at 5.9 pounds.
“Chase Murphy, he actually got the big fish in that tournament, which was actually 5.9 pounds,” Northfield coach Craig Johnson said. “The guy that was running it said that was the biggest fish he’s seen out of Prior Lake in a tournament so far this year.”
At Monday’s state competition, Murphy and Seeley finished with a combined weight of 10.67 pounds from its five heaviest fish that were longer than 12 inches. The boat of Kuyper and Anderson finished with a combined weight just behind that mark.
Johnson said if either boat had reached 13 pounds in cumulative weight, they would have qualified for the national competition in Tennessee.
“They had fun fishing and didn’t quite make it, but oh well,” Johnson said. “The four guys had a good time, and that’s important when you go fishing. If it gets so crazy competitive that it’s not fun anymore, then you shouldn’t be doing it in my opinion.”
Of course, the fishing was just part of the adventure Monday. After Johnson said the first four to five hours of the competition were welcomed by great conditions, scattered storms started to roll through Lake Minnetonka in the afternoon forcing Kuyper and Anderson to retreat back to shore for close to an hour.
Murphy and Seeley, meanwhile, were on a different part of the lake when the lightning arrived, but received an assist for an observant bystander.
“The other guys were at another part of the lake and ended up hiding in somebody’s canopy,” Johnson said. “They said there was a guy that was pulling weeds and there was lightning, and the guy said, ‘Come on in, the owner’s not here, the boat’s not here but come on in anyway.’ They hid under that and they also had some motor problems, but they were safe and were able to find shelter during the storm.”
The first open tournament for the 2021 Southeast Metro Conference season is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at Prior Lake.