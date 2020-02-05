Games: Northfield at Hastings, 7 p.m., Thursday, Hastings Civic Arena; Rochester Century at Northfield, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Northfield Ice Arena.
Recent results: Northfield has won seven of its last night games, with the setbacks coming in the form of a 4-3 defeat at Apple Valley and a 4-3 overtime loss at Owatonna. Hastings is 2-0-2 in its last four games, including a 10-4 win against Rochester Century, entering Tuesday’s clash against Anoka. Century, meanwhile, has won five of its last six with all five wins against Big 9 Conference opponents and the one loss against Hastings.
Last year: The Raiders lost 5-1 to the Panthers in the second weekend of February in Rochester to effectively end their Big 9 title hopes, while Northfield and Hastings (both the Raiders) did not play last year.
1. In all likelihood, this week will play the largest role in determining Northfield’s placement in the Section 1AA tournament. At the moment, the Raiders are seventh out of nine teams in the section in terms of minnesota-scores.net’s Quality Results Formula, but that appears to be the floor since there’s a large gap before eighth-ranked Rochester Mayo and ninth-ranked Rochester John Marshall come into play. Where there’s a chance for mobility is upwards.
Northfield (No. 42 in Class AA) is within reasonable striking distance of the four teams ahead of it given a strong close to the season. The best of those teams is Hastings (No. 29, third in the section), followed by Owatonna (No. 32, fourth in the section), Rochester Century (No. 36, fifth in the section) and Farmington (No. 6, No. 41). These are the final two games against section foes in the regular season, meaning it’s the best remaining opportunity for Northfield to pad its resume entering the seeding process. While a top-four slot, and the first-round home game it accompanies, might be out of reach, the Raiders can still feasibly move up a spot or two to improve its first-round matchup.
2. In all likelihood, this two-game stretch will feature a ton of offense. Rochester Century boasts an eye-popping average of 5.5 goals a game this year (tops in the section), thanks to the two-headed monster of senior Joey Malugani and junior Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth, who both have notched 60 points through the first 21 games in this season. Closely behind Century is Hastings, which is scoring an average of 5.2 goals a game, although it’s achieved that through more collective efforts. While senior Chase Freiermuth (an Air Force commit) leads the Raiders with 42 points, they’re bolstered by a total of four players with 30 points and 11 with at least nine points this season. Northfield, meanwhile, is averaging 3.9 goals a game (fifth in the section) thanks to the efforts of junior Carson Van Zuilen (46 points) and sophomore Spencer Klotz (42 points).
3. While the matchup against Hastings carries plenty of importance, the clash Saturday in Northfield might decide the Big 9 Conference champion. Rochester Century, the two-time defending Big 9 champs, is two points ahead of Northfield to start the weekend and will battle Owatonna (third place, six points back) in a two-point game on Thursday. No matter the result Thursday, the Raiders will have an opportunity to at least tie the Panthers atop the standings, since Saturday’s game will be worth four points, given it’s the only matchup between the teams this season. After Saturday’s game, Northfield will have six possible points remaining with games against Albert Lea (sixth in Big 9) and Red Wing (10th in Big 9), while Rochester Century will have four possible points remaining in a game against Winona (eighth in Big 9). Owatonna, for its part, still has 16 points it could win entering its game Tuesday against Mankato West, and controls its destiny in the quest for the program’s first conference title since 1993.