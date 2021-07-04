Joey Winters doesn't look or play like a stereotypical leadoff hitter.
He won't steal second base or lay down a drag bunt, but that didn't stop the Dundas Dukes from putting their rookie third baseman in the leadoff spot for Sunday's rivalry matchup against the Northfield Knights at Memorial Park in Dundas.
That decision paid off, as the 6-foot-5 Winters strode to the plate with two outs and two runners on, and stroked a ball into the right-center field gap for a walk-off hit in a 7-6 victory.
"I always say is I'd rather have him hit leadoff or second because he's going to come up," Dundas co-manager Mike Ludwig said. "He's going to get another AB, and that's what happened today and he came through."
Winters likely won't stick in the leadoff spot, as his power bat might be better suited for the middle of the order, where there's a greater chance to drive in more runs. As Sunday showed, however, that skill is plenty useful at the top of the lineup.
That's particularly true because of his approach at the plate. In that game-winning at bat, Winters said Northfield relief pitcher Luke Johnson fooled him on the first pitch with a changeup. Winters had been studying Northfield's pitch progression throughout the afternoon, and figured a curveball was coming based on how his previous at bats transpired.
He guessed right, and was ready to line Johnson's curveball over centerfielder Tim Maus' head.
"He's been a great addition," Ludwig said. "He plays a really good third base and has had quality at bats. He started fast for us and got in a little slump, but continued to have quality at bats and now he's had some pretty big knocks. He's going to continue to be in the middle of our lineup, and we can hit him just about anywhere in our lineup and it seems like he produces. I'm glad that he was up there when we needed a big hit."
Winters is a 2020 graduate of Henry Sibley High School who just wrapped up his freshman season at Iowa Lakes Community College. Entering this summer, Winters was debating whether to head to a summer league down in Florida.
But he was plenty familiar with Minnesota amateur baseball and the Classic Cannon Valley League in particular, since his brother Anthony used to play for the Miesville Mudhens.
"My brother played in Miesville so I kind of know this league a little bit," Winters said. "I know the coach in Miesville and he connected me here. I was going to go down to Florida and play, but I took the opportunity to come here and play and get some at bats and stuff."
So far, that decision has paid off for both Winters and the Dukes.
Before Sunday's game — which also featured a two-RBI single from Winters — the lanky left-hander was hitting .254 and slugging .465 with 16 runs batted in, three home runs and four doubles in 16 games..
"I've been seeing the ball great," Winters said. "I just came off a rougher season down in Iowa, and I've kind of just been grinding, going with the flow still and just kept pushing. I'm finally getting some hits."
Knights comeback falls short
Northfield twice took a lead during Sunday afternoon's loss, and nearly snagged a third before ultimately losing on Winters' walk-off hit.
After Dundas jumped in front 1-0 in the bottom of the second with Ludwig's RBI single to score Tyler Jones, the Knights snagged a 2-1 advantage in the top of the fourth thanks to a Hunter Conrad RBI single to score Sam Maus and a Cole Stanchina RBI single to score Tommy McDonald.
The Dukes tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, however, with Garrett Miehoffer's RBI single that drove in Frank Vogel.
Conrad's second RBI single of the day to score Sam Maus pushed Northfield back in front 3-2 in the top of the sixth, but once again Dundas fought back in the bottom half of the frame. First, Winters yanked a two-RBI single through the infield, before Jon Bishop launched a two-RBI double to push the Dukes in front 6-3.
That appeared to be it in terms of action after Dundas' Alec Holcomb fired scoreless seventh and eighth innings, and Charlie Ruud recorded the first two outs of the ninth without much trouble. Then, Thomas Meland flipped a fly ball into left-center field that got lost in the sun for a double.
He was driven in by Aldon Severson before Tim Maus singled to left field. Sam Maus then crushed an RBI double off the wall in left-center field to tie the game, before Ruud recovered to retire Sam Stuckmayer and end the top of the ninth, setting up Winters' walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.
"Charlie, nobody's had worse luck than Charlie," Ludwig said. "Tyler (Jones) just didn't see the ball off the bat with two outs and a lazy fly ball. He gritted through and got the biggest out to get out of the ninth with the game still tied. He's been throwing the ball a lot better with a little more velocity. We think he's going to be not like 2010 Charlie Ruud, but certainly like 2015 or 2016 Charlie Ruud."