A pair of four-run innings and a dominant start from pitcher Ryan Bell pushed the third-seeded Northfield American Legion baseball team into the winner's bracket of the Sub-State 6 playoffs after Wednesday's 9-3 victory against sixth-seeded Inner Grove Heights in Hastings.
Ryan Bell fired six innings while allowing only two unearned runs, four hits and a walk while striking out six batters to earn the win. Peter Hillmann pitched the seventh inning and allowed a run.
Northfield started quickly with four runs in the bottom of the first. Ethan Lanthier drove in Tate Journell with an RBI single, Lanthier scored on a passed ball, Nolan Stepka scored Blake Mellgren with his RBI single, and Ian Stanton knocked in Stepka with an RBI single.
Many of the same faces helped the River Rats score four more times in the bottom of the fifth.
Mellgren drove in Jordi Vazquez with a single, Lanthier laced an RBI triple to score Mellgren, Stepka followed that with an RBI double to score Lanthier, and Jake Balvin sent Stanton home with an RBI single.
Northfield scored once more in the bottom of the sixth, when Lanthier raced home on a passed ball.
Lanthier reached base in all four of his plate appearances with a triple, two singles and a walk, while Stepka and Mellgren both finished 2-for-4.
Northfield advances to play at 6 p.m. Thursday back in Hastings against the winner of Wednesday night's game between second-seeded Eagan and seventh-seeded Lakeville South.