With the help of seven wrestlers that finished perfect on the day, the Northfield wrestling team swept a quadrangular Saturday at Henry Sibley High School that also included Lakeville North and Goodhue.
Jake Messner (120-pound weight class), Sam Holman (132), Drew Woodley (138/145), Gavin Anderson (138/145), Jayce Barron (160), David Tonjum (220) and Nick Lopez (285) all finished 2-0 to help Northfield top Lakeville North 49-17, surge past Henry Sibley 57-14 and trounce Goodhue 60-18.
The fifth-ranked Raiders will next travel Tuesday to take on Belle Plaine and Class AA No. 9 Scott West.
Raider girls hockey zapped by Zephyrs
Despite taking a two-goal lead in the second period, the Northfield girls hockey team was unable to hold on Saturday afternoon outside the North Dale Recreation Center in St. Paul, where it ultimately lost 4-2 against Class A No. 10 Mahtomedi.
Freshman Ava Stanchina started the scoring 1 minute, 59 seconds into the second period, before junior forward Jessica Boland upped the Northfield advantage to 2-0 8:13 into the period. The Zephyrs tied the score to enter the third period, though, and scored the go-ahead goal 4:03 into the final frame. An empty-net goal with a second remaining sealed the result.
Next up, Northfield will host Section 1AA foe Dodge County on Thursday night at the Northfield Ice Arena.
Nordi ski pivots to sprint event
After section coaches decided they couldn't guarantee quality race conditions Saturday afternoon at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley for the Section 1 True Team meet, a South Suburban Conference sprint tournament broke out instead.
Starting with individual sprint qualifier races, the top 24 times were sorted into four quarterfinal heats of six, with the top two racers from each heat moving on to the semifinal along with the next four fastest times. In the semifinals, the top two from each race as well as the next two fastest times advanced to the finals, while the remaining six racers battled in a consolation final.
On the girls side, the pair of Caroline Peterson and Katie Schroeer finished first and second in their quarterfinal before being seeded into the same semifinal. Peterson finished second to qualify for the championship final, while Schroeer eventually won the consolation final to finish in seventh overall.
In the championship final, Peterson was narrowly edged by Lakeville's Grete Engles.
"Caroline positioned herself well in the final and was in 2nd place coming into the final stretch behind Grete Engles of Lakeville," Northfield coach Craig Cardinal said. "She pulled up even with Engles but couldn't quite answer the Lakeville skiers finishing surge and she came in second by mere inches."
In the boys tournament, Martin Brice, Sam Folland and Lucas Ailabouni all qualified for the quarterfinals, while Brice was able to qualify for the semifinals. Folland missed qualifying for the semifinals by one spot, ending the day in 13th.
Brice, meanwhile, eventually moved to the consolation final, where he finished third to earn ninth place overall.
Hiliners compete in Lakeville
Battling a field that includes some of the top teams in Section 1AAA, and throughout the state, the Northfield dance team found itself lagging behind the competition at Saturday's Lakeville South Invitational.
The Hiliners finished 11th out of 11 teams in both the Class AAA kick and jazz competitions.
Northfield will next take the floor this Saturday in Austin for the Big 9 Conference Championships.
Note: Results from a gymnastics invitational at Lakeville North and a weightlifting competition at Northfield High School were unavailable as of publication.