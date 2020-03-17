tonjum

Northfield senior David Tonjum finished with an 8-2 record in the Big 9 Conference while wrestling at the 220-pound weight class. That was good enough to earn a spot on the all-conference team, one of eight awarded to Northfield wrestlers. (News File Photo)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

Northfield High School placed at least 25 members of its winter sports teams onto Big 9 all-conference lists, and at least another eight garnered honorable mention. The all-conference lists for girls basketball and gymnastics were unavailable at the time of publication.

Leading the way for the Raiders in terms of postseason recognition was the wrestling and girls hockey teams.

Northfield wrestling racked up eight members on the all conference team, with sophomore Beau Murphy (9-0) nabbing one of the two spots in the 113-pound weight class, junior Chase Murphy (9-1) gaining recognition at 120, junior Jake Messner (10-0) snagging a spot at 126, senior Drew Woodley (10-0) earning distinction at 138, senior Jack Holman (8-2) collecting recognition at 182 and senior David Tonjum (8-2) picking up honors at 220.

Juniors Sam Holman (9-1) and Gavin Anderson (8-2) earned at-large recognition as well.

maggie malecha

Northfield sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha finished the season with one of the top save percentages and goals against average in the state of Minnesota. She, along with six other Raiders, earned a spot on the all-conference team. (News File Photo)

The Northfield girls hockey team, meanwhile, snagged six of the all-conference spots as well as an honorable mention.

Senior defender Anne Fossum, junior defender/forward Payton Fox, junior forward Jessica Boland, sophomore defender Cambria Monson, sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha and freshman forward Ava Stanchina represented the Raiders on the all-conference list, while freshman Tove Sorenson snagged an honorable mention.

In the regular season, Boland led Northfield with 23 goals and 22 assists, Stanchina tallied 22 goals and 11 assists, Sorenson finished with 16 goals and three assists, Monson accrued six goals and 13 assists, Fox ended with five goals and 14 assists, Fossum accumulated three goals and six assists and Malecha compiled a save percentage of .944 and a goals against average of 1.41.

During three postseason games, Fox scored four goals, Boland dished out three assists, Stanchina tallied a pair of assists and Sorenson scored a goal, while Malecha recorded a save percentage of .940 and a goals against average of 2.33.

The remainder of the honorees are listed alphabetically by team.

libby brust

Northfield junior Libby Brust was one of seven Northfield skiers (boys and girls) to land on either the all-conference list or honorable mentions this season. She helped the girls team win its first conference title in program history. (News File Photo)

Alpine ski

After winning the program's first Big 9 Conference title, the Northfield girls alpine ski team placed seventh-grader Liv Murphy and junior Libby Brust on the all-conference team, while seventh-grader Camryn Zotalis and senior Meaghan Stein garnered honorable mention.

Murphy, Brust and Stein later qualified for the state finals.

On the boys side, freshman Billy Wilson and seventh-grader Ryan Cahoon finished with all-conference recognition, while senior Sam Hegseth earned an honorable mention.

kip schetnan

Northfield junior Kip Schetnan averaged a team-high 16.6 points a game this season in addition to leading the Raiders in 3-pointers and field goals. He was named to the all-conference team as a result. (News File Photo)

Boys basketball

Junior guard Kip Schetnan ended the season as the lone representative on the all-conference team for Northfield boys basketball.

Schetnan tallied a team-high 16.6 points a game this season, in addition to leading the Raiders with 4.4 rebounds a game, 153 made field goals, 66 3-pointers and playing a team-high 28.3 minutes a game.

He also averaged 1.6 steals and 1.8 deflections.

Dance

A pair of seniors represented the Northfield Hiliners on the all-conference honorees.

Sydney Gill earned a spot on the all-conference team, while Leah Kovach snagged honorable mention recognition.

carson vanzuilen

Northfield junior forward Carson VanZuilen, left, led the Raiders with 55 points this season. He, along with Spencer Klotz and Josh Kruger, were named to the all-conference team. (News File Photo)

Boys hockey

A trio of Raiders grabbed spots on the all-conference team in junior forward Carson VanZuilen, junior defenseman Josh Kruger and sophomore forward Spencer Klotz, while junior forward Will Tidona was an honorable mention.

VanZuilen tallied 50 points for the third consecutive season with 16 goals and 39 assists (55 points) in 24 games, while Klotz was close behind with 28 goals and 24 assists in his first season of varsity hockey, and Kruger racked up eight goals and 18 assists from the blue line.

Tidona, meanwhile, finished with five goals and 16 assists.

marcus hauck

Northfield senior Marcus Hauck finished his high school career on the Big 9 all-conference team, along with three other Gators. (News File Photo)

Boys swimming and diving

Seniors Marcus Hauck, Bryce Malecha and Dillon Smisek and junior Ryan Malecha finished their season on the all-conference team, while senior Alex Dell and eighth-grader Jens Kasten were tabbed as honorable mentions.

