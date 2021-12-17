With wins in 10 of the 12 events, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team cruised to a 93-79 victory against Mankato West at the Minnesota State, Mankato pool.
Winning individually for the Gators were Jens Kasten (50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Owen Lehmkuhl (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly), Will Redetzke (500 freestyle), Garrett Gray (200 freestyle) and Calvin Briske (1-meter diving).
Northfield also picked up first-place finishes from the 200 medley relay team of Connor Berndt, Peyton Truman, Lehmkuhl and Kasten, in addition to the 200 freestyle relay team of Aidan Hales, Jeb Sawyer, Kasten and Lehmkuhl.
Northfield next competes Saturday at the Cougar Relays in Mankato before hosting Rochester Century on Tuesday night.