At the top, there’s some stability for the Northfield girls tennis team.
Senior Libby Brust, who played the bulk of matches last year at the No. 1 singles position, will likely spend most of this season in the same spot. Who’s playing on the other six varsity courts this year remains an open question for Northfield coach Mark Johnson, however.
That uncertainty isn’t borne out of a lack of options, either, even after the graduation of four seniors from last year’s team.
“I told the crew, we’re going to have really, really good depth this year,” Johnson said. “Probably the most depth we’ve had in several years. There’s going to be competition.”
In addition to Brust, the Raiders will feature a senior class that includes Caroline Ash, Annie Frank and Maggie Huang. Junior Lynette Ott also carries varsity experience into this year, as do sophomores Courtney Graff, Marie Labenski and Gabbi Grant.
Then there’s the return of senior Annika Richardson, who missed the last two seasons with an elbow injury and a stint on the girls soccer team last fall, as well as senior Solvei Christopherson, who missed last season but received a large amount of varsity experience as a sophomore.
The picture is vaguer when factoring in the possibility of any younger players possibly factoring into the varsity lineup, since the summer tennis program did not include any outside competition. If a few of those less-experienced players are able to make a varsity contribution, however, it will only add to a growing list of varsity-caliber players.
“I look at my roster coming into this and there’s about 14 or 15 kids and maybe more that could fill into the top 10 at times,” Johnson said. “It’s just a matter of who’s going to step up and go in that place.
“The pieces just have to fall in the right place,” he added.
First match: Aug. 27 at Albert Lea.
Last year’s record: 7-7 overall, 5-6 Big 9 Conference.
Last year’s finish: Won a first-round Section 1AA match 5-2 against Winona before falling 7-0 to top-seeded Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals.
Major departures
Celine Falcon-Geist
Mariela Krenzel
Athena Pitsavas
Leah Transburg
Important returners
Caroline Ash, senior
Libby Brust, senior
Celine Falcon-Geist, senior
Lynette Ott, junior
Courtney Graff, sophomore
Gabbi Grant, sophomore
Marie Labenski, sophomore
Key newcomers
Solvei Christopherson, senior
Annika Richardson, senior