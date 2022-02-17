The message on the bench was clear before overtime Thursday night at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
After surviving 51 minutes of unrelenting pressure from top-seeded and Class AA No. 4 Lakeville South, the Northfield girls hockey team was one play away from knocking out the favored Cougars, winning the Section 1AA title and securing the program's first-ever berth in the Class AA state tournament.
The Raiders just needed to make that play.
"You have to throw everything at the net because you literally never know," Northfield coach Paige Haley told her team in the brief three-minute intermission before overtime.
Sophomore Ayla Puppe heeded that advice and 3 minutes, 28 seconds into overtime, the forward shoveled a wrist shot that snuck past Lakeville South goalie Payton Lang and into the net to spark an eruption from Northfield's side of the arena and start a party behind the Lakeville South net.
"I don't even know," Puppe said of what she remembers about the play. "They kept saying the whole game, 'Get shots on net, get shots on net.' I got a shot on net and it worked."
Haley added: "That wasn't beautiful and it wasn't a perfect shot, but she got it on net and stuff happens."
Northfield never produced five shots in any period Thursday night, and Puppe's game-winning goal was the only shot on goal of overtime for the Raiders. Lakeville South, meanwhile, finished with 36 shots on frame and spent the majority of the night camped out in the offensive zone.
The difference was Puppe and senior defender Cambria Monson buried their scoring opportunities, while senior goalie Maggie Malecha sprawled out for 35 saves.
"It's a little surreal," Haley said. "I'm shocked, but I'm not. There's part of me that's like, 'Holy crap, how did we do it?' And then there's part of me that's like, 'I know exactly how we did it.' Maggie was phenomenal, everyone did exactly what they needed to do and filled their roles and that was exactly what we needed."
Monson added: "We just tried to play man-on-man hockey, play smart, play physical and not play stupid. Just try not to get penalties because their power play is good. Just do what we do as a team."
Lakeville South finishes its season with a 26-3 record. Two of those three losses were to Northfield, counting a 4-2 defeat back in November in which the Raiders stormed back from a 2-0 deficit.
Thanks to Monson, Northfield never trailed Thursday night. The defender pounced on a loose puck and sprinted away on the break, where she buried the first goal of the night 1:32 into the game.
Lakeville South tied it 1-1 with 4:01 left in the first period, but that was the final tally until Puppe's overtime goal.
"This is an unreal feeling," Malecha said. "I'm so proud of the girls. Our whole team, we all worked together to win this game."
The result is historic for the Raiders, who played in back-to-back Class A state tournaments in 2016 and 2017, but have never claimed a Class AA section title. With an enrollment of 1,281 students, Northfield is the smallest program competing in Class AA.
In a section typically dominated by Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington, the Raiders' migration into Class AA at the start of the 2017-18 season increased the level of difficulty exponentially in terms of qualifying for state.
"I think a lot of people — nobody knows where Northfield is," Puppe said. "It's cool being able to go to state as a AA team.
"I think a lot of teams in our section, they overlook us. It's nice to be able to finally prove how good we are."
Now, Northfield is set to be showcased on the largest state's largest stage for girls hockey at the Class AA state tournament, which starts Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
"Oh my god, just an incredible feeling," Monson said. "I was fortunate enough to go my first year of varsity in seventh grade. I've talked about it the whole year, aiming to go my last year. I'm so thankful we could accomplish this as a team. We deserve it and we worked so hard all season. I'm so proud of all of us. There's so many emotions right now."