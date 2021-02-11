BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Gators cruised to a 92-72 victory Thursday night against Faribault in a virtual dual meet by winning 11 of the 12 events, while also recognizing their five seniors Matt Anderson, Nick Borene, Isaac Guggisberg, Erik Larson and Ryan Malecha.
Winning for Northfield was Jens Kasten in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Luke Redetzke (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Owen Lehmkuhl (50 freestyle), Connor Berndt (100 butterfly), Ryan Malecha (100 backstroke) and Will Redetzke (500 freestyle).
The Gators, who still have not lost this season, will conduct an intrasquad invitational this weekend before traveling Thursday, Feb. 18, to take on Mankato West in an in-person meet.
WRESTLING
One match was won once lineups were set, while the other required Northfield to earn falls in the final two matches to escape with a one-point victory.
Against Austin, only three of the weight classes saw wrestlers face off, and the Raiders won each contest to shut out the Packers.
In the nightcap against Class AAA No. 5 Forest Lake, however, Class AAA No. 7 Northfield fought back from an 11-point deficit with the help of a fall from junior Mason Pagel in the 220-pound weight class and another fall at 285 via senior Nick Lopez.
Pagel typically wrestles at 195, while Lopez earned the necessary fall with a minute left in the third period.
Also winning for Northfield in the second match was Jackson Barron at 106 against 10th-ranked Parker Lyden by 7-1 decision, Beau Murphy at 120 by fall, Chase Murphy at 126 by decision, Carter Seeley at 152 by 3-2 decision and Jayce Barron by decision at 182 against 7th-ranked Wyatt Nelson.
Perhaps just as big as all those wins, Northfield coach Geoff Staab said, was Kevin Garcia-Rosas losing by technical fall at 132, staying off his back and surrendering only two bonus points instead of three against three-time state champion Derrick Cardinal.