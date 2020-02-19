Despite a second-half threat, the Northfield girls basketball team was unable to repeat its upset of Austin on Tuesday night at Northfield High School in a 61-48 loss.
After entering halftime trailing 37-27, the Raiders (6-19, 6-15 Big 9 Conference) trimmed the deficit to 43-40 with 10 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second half with freshman guard Marie Labenski's 3-pointer. The Class AAA No. 9 Packers (19-6, 16-5) responded with nine straight points, though, to help themselves snap a brief two-game losing streak.
Northfield junior forward Annika Richardson led the way with 20 points, while sophomore guard Samantha Ims added 11 points and three assists, and junior guard Emma Hodapp combined eight points with eight rebounds.
Northfield is next in action Friday at home against Faribault in the regular-season finale.