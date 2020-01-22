Games: Red Wing (15-2, 11-2) at Northfield (5-10, 5-7), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Northfield High School; Northfield (5-10, 5-7) at Owatonna (4-10, 4-7), 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Owatonna High School.
Recent results: Northfield is in the midst of a three-game winning streak that started with a road upset of Class AAA No. 7 Austin. Red Wing is 3-2 in its last five games, and Owatonna has won two of its last three to halt a seven-game losing skid.
Last year: The Raiders swept the Huskies, but were swept by the Wingers.
1. What’s changed in the last three games for Northfield? Well, a lot, but perhaps the biggest shift has come in how often the Raiders are assisting on made field goals vs. how often they’re turning the ball over. In the first 12 games of the season, Northfield was turning the ball over an average of 18.6 times a game compared to 11.6 assists, good for an assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.61. In the last three games, that’s completely flipped, with the Raiders dishing out an average of 17.3 assists per game and cutting down their turnovers to 15.7 a night. That translates to a much more appealing ratio of 1.11. In the last three games, junior forward Emma Rasmussen is averaging 4.3 assists, while sophomore guard Samantha Ims has averaged 3.3 and junior guard Emma Hodapp has dished out three a game. In that stretch, Rasmussen, Ims, Hodapp, junior forward Adrienne Whitson, freshman guard Marie Labenski and freshman forward Ryann Eddy are all sporting an assist-to-turnover ratio of at least 1.00.
2. After winning its first 12 games of the season, Class AAA No. 6 Red Wing has encountered its first stretch of turbulence in the last month. It started with a 42-34 loss against Class AAA No. 7 Austin. The Wingers appeared to quickly recover with a pair of double-digit wins against Albert Lea and Winona, but then suffered a 56-52 setback Thursday at Rochester Mayo. Those negative feelings were quickly erased Tuesday night, when Red Wing blitzed Mankato West (11-5, 9-3) at home 76-59 before Friday’s trip to Northfield, which narrowly missed an upset in a 56-55 loss in Red Wing back on Dec. 6. The Wingers are paced by the double-digit scoring efforts of Kylie Nelson, Abi Deming and Sydnee Nelson.
3. Similar to Northfield, Owatonna suffered through some midseason blues. Running nearly concurrently to a nine-game skid from the Raiders, the Huskies endured a seven-game losing streak. Also similarly, Owatonna has rebounded nicely, with wins in two of its last three games, although it lacked the signature win in that stretch, losing 68-52 on Jan. 14 against a 10-win Rochester John Marshall team. With only one senior on the roster, there’s plenty of youth for the Huskies, who are paced offensively by junior forward Sarah Kingland. In the first game between these teams, a 60-47 win for Northfield, Kingland led Owatonna with 12 points.