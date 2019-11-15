Northfield girls swimming and diving will end its first year in Class AA with a pair of relays in Saturday's consolation finals and a diver battling for an all-state finish.
That's based off junior Zibby Hanifl's performance in Thursday's diving preliminaries, which left her in fourth place with 256.45 points with three dives remaining Saturday night.
She'll be joined by the 200-yard medley relay team, which finished Friday night's prelims in a tie for 11th in 1:50.33 to qualify for the consolation finals, while the 400 freestyle relay also finished 11th in 3:36.63 to snag a consolation finals spot.
"Honestly we're a weird team in that all girls split within a half second of each other in all events," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "On the medley relay, I had the B-relay that fast, so we have four separate girls that could go exactly that fast."
In both relays, the Gators will not only be attempting to claim consolation championships, but potentially break school records in the process.
The 400 freestyle relay of senior Tatum Hauck senior Alice Zhang, senior Caroline Peterson and senior Ella Palmquist finished about two seconds off the record, while the medley relay quartet of Tatum Hauck, sophomore Lindsay Sundby, junior Ellen Varley and sophomore Anna Scheglowski was about a second off the mark it set at last week's section meet.
"I think that we can do better, but we swam solid," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "Everybody wants more and we have a chance tomorrow, so that's good."
In Thursday's diving competition, Hanifl shot to a score of 256.45 points, trailing Edina's Megan Phillip (336.95), Hopkins' Susanna Fish (321.40) and Woodbury's Gabby Mauder (260).
The lone hiccup of Friday night came when the 200 freestyle relay, which entered the prelims seeded fifth, had a mishap with a swimmer's goggles inadvertently filling up with water to slow her down and eventually cause the Gators to finish in 17th place in 1:40.86 — only .16 seconds away from a spot in the consolation finals.
"What I think we've done this year is establish ourselves as a fairly significant double-A team," Morgan said. "We got here and our victory lap did not go quite as well as planned, but this is still a great team that went a long way to get here."