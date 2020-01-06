It's been a matter of process vs. results for the Northfield boys basketball team through the first month of the season, but so far the two have not entirely blended together.
That was evident again Saturday in a 55-52 loss against St. Paul Johnson at Northfield High School, where the Governors drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired.
"We helped a little bit too much," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "We just helped too much on the backside and didn't stay out."
Before that, the Raiders had battled back from a five-point deficit with two minutes left, a rally that was capped by senior Nick Touchette's layup with 20 seconds remaining to tie the game 52-52. Thirty seconds earlier, Touchette had brought Northfield within a point when he finished a layup through contact and then converted the free throw.
In the key moments, Touchette was the focal point offensively as he gathered the majority of his nine points in the second half. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and dished out three assists.
"He was the guy down the stretch that was actually putting the ball in the hoop," Driscoll said.
That distinction hasn't been common this year for many Raiders, who are succeeding offensively in most aspects that don't involve putting the ball through the hoop. For the game, Northfield converted on just 17 of 52 field goal attempts.
"That's our biggest thing right now, is putting the ball in the hoop," Driscoll said. "We were 13-for-32 in the lane, and there are about zero games you'll win when you shoot like that in the lane. We shot 52 shots and there was not one time I said, 'No.' Every shot was good, so we just have to make more than what we made."
Junior guard Karsten Clay also found success Saturday with a team-high 17 points while finishing 5-for-11 from the field. As a team, the Raiders did what they needed to at the free throw line by converting 15 of 17 opportunities.
That helped keep Northfield (2-8) close despite the poor shooting, while St. Paul Johnson (2-6) finished only 10 of 19 from the free throw line but shot 42% from the field and 45% from behind the arc.
The Raiders will look to improve that shooting performance before Tuesday's home game against Mankato West (3-8-1).
"It's been a thing, definitely, trying to find enough guys that can score inside," Driscoll said. "We get it there and we like the shots we're getting, that's not the issue. When we're patient and share the ball we get really good looks, we just have to keep working on it."